PSV Eindhoven are reportedly plotting a move to sign Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer amid talk of interest from Leeds United.

The 28-year-old enjoyed another stellar season at Bramall Lane, but his exploits were not enough to send Sheffield United back to the Premier League.

Since the curtain came down on the club’s campaign at Wembley, Hamer has been the subject of fairly intense transfer speculation.

There has also been talk of interest from Everton, while Fulham and Brentford have been named as admirers in reports.

Overseas interest in Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer

However, it appears keen clubs may need to step up their interest with Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claiming PSV are readying a swoop.

Posting on social media platform X, he said: “PSV Eindhoven are plotting a move for Sheffield United attacker Gus Hamer.”

It is not the first time PSV have been linked with Hamer, who starred in the Eredivisie for PEC Zwolle before moving to England with Coventry City in 2020.

Ruben Selles on Gustavo Hamer

Reports have indicated Hamer is leaning towards a return to the Premier League, although Blades boss Ruben Selles thinks his coveted asset is happy at Bramall Lane.

He told The Star: “What I can say about Gustavo is that he’s trained really hard. He’s come back in a good shape, he’s done everything we’ve wanted him to do and he’s a vital player for us.

“If we can, we need to try and keep him and I think he’s happy where he is. Hopefully he’ll keep playing for us. He has been outstanding in terms of his character and behaviours, so nothing suggests to me that he will change.

“Obviously you can never say never because football is football and sometimes there are things that you cannot control.