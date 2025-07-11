Middlesbrough and Burnley linked with forward amid Sheffield United contract limbo

Middlesbrough are reportedly among the clubs interested in out-of-contract Sheffield United forward Rhian Brewster.

The 25-year-old has been offered a new deal at Bramall Lane, but has not yet put pen to paper on fresh terms.

He is technically a free agent, although there has not been an official announcement from Sheffield United regarding his exit.

It does not appear as if the frontman will be staying put and he may even have the opportunity to remain in Yorkshire.

Middlesbrough and Burnley linked with Rhian Brewster

According to reporter Graeme Bailey, Middlesbrough are among the clubs lined up to potentially make a free transfer move for Brewster.

Burnley, who were promoted to the Premier League under Scott Parker last term, have also been named as admirers.

Bailey told EFL Analysis: “I think he’s on the list for a good half a dozen clubs, but he’s not a first choice for anyone at the minute.

“Obviously he’s going to get a good move, but it’s not really progressing very much at the moment. There is interest in him. He will get a new club. He does have a lot of interest in him, but it’s just not really on the brink of being done.”

There has also been talk of interest from Sunderland, who have been active on the recruitment front of late.

Ruben Selles on Rhian Brewster

Speaking to The Star, Blades boss Ruben Selles insisted his focus is on the players he currently has assembled in his pre-season camp.

He said: “For the moment I am planning for the players that we have right now," Selles told the Sheffield Star in Spain. "We have been talking about certain names... he’s a player that has been in the club in the past and it will always be a possibility.

“We are still working on those things. But I cannot assure (people) one way or the other, we need to continue monitoring the market.

"It’s a market that will be very fluid because of the different competitions going on and other situations – Premier League clubs with the loads.

“So I think that kind of situations, with the free agents, is not going to be right now.”