Sheffield United man 'unlikely' to remain at Bramall Lane amid 'interest' from Sunderland and West Brom
The 25-year-old is officially a free agent, with his Sheffield United contract having expired at the end of last month.
However, there has been no official announcement regarding the departure of a player who has made more than 100 appearances for the Blades.
When the club shared their retained list in May, it was confirmed they were in discussions with the versatile forward.
Rhian Brewster’s future
However, according to The Star, it is looking increasingly likely his Bramall Lane days are over.
Sheffield United are said to have tabled an offer to the former England youth international, although both parties were thought to be apart on valuations.
With his contractual situation uncertain, Brewster has been linked with Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End by SportsBoom.
The Black Cats could offer Premier League football, having beaten the Blades in the Championship play-off final.
Preston, meanwhile, are managed by Brewster’s former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom.
Rhian Brewster’s career path
The loss of Brewster on a free transfer would be a bitter blow for the Blades considering they forked out a reported £23.5m for his services in 2020.
He had shown plenty of promise as a prospect at Liverpool, having joined the Reds from Chelsea’s youth system in 2015.
As well as emerging on to the fringes of Jurgen Klopp’s senior side, Brewster enjoyed an explosive loan spell at Swansea City.
Goals, however, have proved hard to come by in the colours of Sheffield United. Across 119 appearances, Brewster has managed just nine goals.
One of his goals came in the Steel City derby in March and condemned Sheffield Wednesday to a 1-0 defeat at Hillsborough.
Rhian Brewster on injury torment
His time at Sheffield United has been hampered by injury and back in September, he told The i: “I feel older than 24, trust me
“I’ve been through stuff that most 24-year-olds probably wouldn’t go through, and everything is in the public eye. But it is what it is and this is the life that I chose.
“The best feeling in the world is when I’m playing and I’m running, full speed, and I don’t think about it for a second. I’m just running. Trust me, I still have that. Ultimately, that’s all I want and all I’ve ever wanted. Fingers crossed I’ve still got years of that to come.”
It seems plausible Brewster will not be the only player leaving Bramall Lane this summer. Sheffield United have already lost influential midfielder Vinicius Souza to Wolfsburg and there has been speculation regarding Michael Cooper and Gustavo Hamer.
