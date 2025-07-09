Rhian Brewster is reportedly unlikely to put pen to paper on a new contract at Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old is officially a free agent, with his Sheffield United contract having expired at the end of last month.

However, there has been no official announcement regarding the departure of a player who has made more than 100 appearances for the Blades.

When the club shared their retained list in May, it was confirmed they were in discussions with the versatile forward.

Rhian Brewster has registered nine goals across five seasons for Sheffield United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Rhian Brewster’s future

However, according to The Star, it is looking increasingly likely his Bramall Lane days are over.

Sheffield United are said to have tabled an offer to the former England youth international, although both parties were thought to be apart on valuations.

With his contractual situation uncertain, Brewster has been linked with Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End by SportsBoom.

The Black Cats could offer Premier League football, having beaten the Blades in the Championship play-off final.

Preston, meanwhile, are managed by Brewster’s former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Rhian Brewster’s career path

The loss of Brewster on a free transfer would be a bitter blow for the Blades considering they forked out a reported £23.5m for his services in 2020.

He had shown plenty of promise as a prospect at Liverpool, having joined the Reds from Chelsea’s youth system in 2015.

As well as emerging on to the fringes of Jurgen Klopp’s senior side, Brewster enjoyed an explosive loan spell at Swansea City.

Goals, however, have proved hard to come by in the colours of Sheffield United. Across 119 appearances, Brewster has managed just nine goals.

One of his goals came in the Steel City derby in March and condemned Sheffield Wednesday to a 1-0 defeat at Hillsborough.

Rhian Brewster appears likely to depart Sheffield United. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Rhian Brewster on injury torment

His time at Sheffield United has been hampered by injury and back in September, he told The i: “I feel older than 24, trust me

“I’ve been through stuff that most 24-year-olds probably wouldn’t go through, and everything is in the public eye. But it is what it is and this is the life that I chose.

“The best feeling in the world is when I’m playing and I’m running, full speed, and I don’t think about it for a second. I’m just running. Trust me, I still have that. Ultimately, that’s all I want and all I’ve ever wanted. Fingers crossed I’ve still got years of that to come.”