Sheffield United star's transfer stance amid Leeds United and Everton interest as 'leaning towards' claim made
Leeds hold a long-standing interest in Hamer, who they pursued last summer only to see the 28-year-old remain in South Yorkshire.
The Whites have again been credited with interest in the midfielder this summer, as have their Premier League rivals Everton.
Reports have indicated PSV Eindhoven have eyed Hamer up for a return to the Netherlands, although it appears a move back to the Eredivisie may not be on the cards.
Gustavo Hamer stance
According to Dutch outlet SoccerNews, Hamer is leaning towards a return to the top flight as he weighs up his options.
The lure of Premier League football is said to be stronger to him than that of European football with PSV, potentially giving Leeds and Everton a major advantage.
While there is still thought to be a chance Hamer heads to PSV, the likelihood of a move materialising is not believed to be high.
Leeds United’s admiration of Gustavo Hamer
Leeds lodged a bid for Hamer after Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League in 2024.
He was one of many attack-minded midfielders looked at by the Whites, who also showed interest in Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia and Manchester City’s James McAtee.
Last year, Leeds’ former CEO Angus Kinnear spoke openly to The Square Ball about the failed pursuit.
He said: “The only way to provoke the conversation was to make an offer. We made an offer which we think was at a fair level.
“They came back, very clearly, and said he was not for sale in this window to anybody, and he certainly wouldn’t be on sale to Leeds United, and there was certainly no price that could pull him away.
“Once you get that kind of feedback and you believe in that kind of feedback, you have to move on. Very simply, Gustavo Hamer wasn’t available for Leeds United in this window.”
