Everton are reportedly willing to fork out £5m plus add-ons to prise Michael Cooper from Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old joined the Blades last August and was immediately installed as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

He enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 season, helping Sheffield United reach the play-off final with consistently impressive displays between the sticks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, his form has fuelled speculation over his future and the likes of Leeds United and Sunderland have been linked.

Michael Cooper starred between the sticks for Sheffield United last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Everton’s ‘interest’ in Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper

Everton have also been credited with interest and according to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, the Toffees are not giving up on Cooper.

Sheffield United, however, are believed to want much more than what Everton are currently prepared to offer.

To complicate matters for the Toffees, Cooper is not thought to be itching to get away from Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Jordan Pickford establishes between the sticks at Everton, it does not appear particularly likely Cooper would be going to Merseyside as a number one.

Leeds United’s goalkeeper situation

Leeds, on the other hand, very much appear to be on the hunt for a goalkeeper who would be their main man. Illan Meslier struggled last season and has been linked with a move away from West Yorkshire.

He was replaced by Karl Darlow for the run-in and it has been suggested the Frenchman’s Elland Road days are numbered.

The same could be said of Sunderland, who have been linked with the likes of Djordje Petrovic and Sam Johnstone despite having Anthony Patterson on the books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Cooper’s maiden Sheffield United campaign

In May, Cooper opened up about his move from Plymouth to Sheffield United in an interview with The Yorkshire Post.

Michael Cooper joined Sheffield United from Plymouth Argyle last year. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

He said: “Moving five hours away from home, I think a lot of people would struggle with that but for me, it just sort of came fairly easily.

"I get told off for being too chilled out and not being on it from the missus and the parents. It just comes into my football as well.