Leeds United and Sunderland face potential challenge with rivals 'willing' to pay £5m for Sheffield United man
The 25-year-old joined the Blades last August and was immediately installed as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.
He enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 season, helping Sheffield United reach the play-off final with consistently impressive displays between the sticks.
However, his form has fuelled speculation over his future and the likes of Leeds United and Sunderland have been linked.
Everton’s ‘interest’ in Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper
Everton have also been credited with interest and according to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, the Toffees are not giving up on Cooper.
Sheffield United, however, are believed to want much more than what Everton are currently prepared to offer.
To complicate matters for the Toffees, Cooper is not thought to be itching to get away from Bramall Lane.
With Jordan Pickford establishes between the sticks at Everton, it does not appear particularly likely Cooper would be going to Merseyside as a number one.
Leeds United’s goalkeeper situation
Leeds, on the other hand, very much appear to be on the hunt for a goalkeeper who would be their main man. Illan Meslier struggled last season and has been linked with a move away from West Yorkshire.
He was replaced by Karl Darlow for the run-in and it has been suggested the Frenchman’s Elland Road days are numbered.
The same could be said of Sunderland, who have been linked with the likes of Djordje Petrovic and Sam Johnstone despite having Anthony Patterson on the books.
Michael Cooper’s maiden Sheffield United campaign
In May, Cooper opened up about his move from Plymouth to Sheffield United in an interview with The Yorkshire Post.
He said: “Moving five hours away from home, I think a lot of people would struggle with that but for me, it just sort of came fairly easily.
"I get told off for being too chilled out and not being on it from the missus and the parents. It just comes into my football as well.
"I just like to just play my football, do my job as a goalkeeper and not make too much of a fuss about it."
