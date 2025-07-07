Sunderland are reportedly ready to move for yet another Leeds United-linked player.

In recent weeks, it has become increasingly apparent there have been some crossovers in the transfer targets identified by Leeds and Sunderland.

Both the Whites and the Black Cats are readying for life back in the Premier League and on more than one occasion have been linked with the same name.

Leeds were said to be on the trail of midfielders Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki, only for both to end up penning long-term deals at the Stadium of Light.

Sam Johnstone has been linked with a move away from Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Sunderland eye Sam Johnstone

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Sam Johnstone is among the many goalkeepers to have been reported as a potential target for Leeds, with Illan Meslier’s future looking uncertain.

However, according to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Sunderland are ready to make a move for the England-capped stopper.

The club’s new goalkeeping coach, Neil Cutler, is believed to be a huge admirer of the former Manchester United, Doncaster Rovers and Aston Villa man.

With Johnstone still having years remaining on his contract, the report claims a loan deal could be explored.

The 32-year-old would be proving competition for Anthony Patterson, who was Sunderland’s number one in their promotion-winning 2024/25 campaign.

England-capped Sam Johnstone has been linked with Sunderland. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United’s goalkeeper situation

Leeds, meanwhile, continue to be linked with an array of goalkeepers. Meslier has been the first-choice stopper at Elland Road for the bulk of his six years at the club, but was dropped for the run-in last season.

He was replaced between the sticks by Karl Darlow, who provided a steady pair of hands to get Leeds over the line.

