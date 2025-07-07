Leeds United and West Ham United’s chances of landing Slavia Prague defender El Hadji Malick Diouf have been given a significant boost.

Both the Whites and the Hammers have been linked with the marauding left-back, who can also operate as a wing-back.

He joined Czech giants Slavia Prague from Norwegian outfit Tromsø in January 2024 and has sent his stock soaring, earning an international breakthrough with Senegal.

Diouf, who played a part in Senegal’s recent win over England, has been linked with Leeds and West Ham by The Sunday Mirror’s print edition.

El Hadji Malick Diouf has starred on the international stage for Senegal. | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Leeds United and West Ham linked with El Hadji Malick

Slavia Prague are said to be looking to pocket an initial fee of £17.25m for the defender as part of an overall £21.6m package.

Leeds, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Atalanta are said to have shown interest, and it is West Ham believed to be leading the race.

The club have reportedly had an opening offer of £17.25m plus add-ons knocked back, although a move away from Slavia Prague appears inevitable.

El Hadji Malick’s future

As reported by Czech outlet Idnes, Slavia Prague boss Jindřich Trpišovský has said it is just a matter of time until Diouf seeks pastures new.

Trpišovský also confirmed the 20-year-old is training away from the main group.

He said: "[The situation] is still the same. We all suspect that a transfer will happen, it's just a matter of time. Malick has an individual program, we don't want anything to happen.

“He is a player who has extraordinary quality, he will have it in the future. Slavia's demands need to be satisfied. We take it as we are without him.”

El Hadji Malick Diouf has impressed at Slavia Prague but looks set for an exit. | MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United’s left-back problem

After four years on the books at Elland Road, Junior Firpo has left Leeds and left a rather huge hole at left-back.

Max Wober, who can deputise at left-back, has joined Werder Bremen on a season-long loan to further diminish Daniel Farke’s resources.

Sam Byram can also operate at left-back but is out of contract and yet to commit his future to the Whites.

Recruitment in the area is therefore vital and Leeds are widely expected to complete the signing of Gabriel Gudmundsson from Lille.

While Gudmundsson is believed to be Leeds-bound, there is an argument to be made that Leeds cannot make him their only left-back signing.

Especially if Byram does not remain in West Yorkshire, there is a depth issue in a department that has been troublesome for Leeds since they sold Charlie Taylor back in 2017.