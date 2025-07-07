Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs interested in Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui.

A central midfielder appears to be on Leeds’ summer wishlist, with a clutch of names having been linked with the Whites.

Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki were both reported as targets for the Premier League newcomers, only for Sunderland to sign the pair.

Another highly-rated figure has been mooted as a potential signing for Leeds - although Sunderland are also believed to be keen.

Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui has been linked with Leeds United. | FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United, Sunderland and Wolves eye Neil El Aynaoui

According to Foot Mercato, Leeds and Sunderland are both interested in El Aynaoui following their respective promotions to the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been credited with interest, as have Italian giants Juventus, AC Milan and Roma. The latter are said to have lodged a €20m (£17.2m) bid, although Lens are thought to be keen on retaining the midfielder.

The report claims French clubs have shown interest, but that El Aynaoui’s preference is to challenge himself in a new division.

Neil El Aynaoui’s career trajectory

The 24-year-old started his career with Nancy, progressing through the club’s youth ranks before establishing himself at senior level.

He secured a move to Lens in 2023 and has been a key figure for the club in Ligue 1. Despite being a deep-lying midfielder by trade, El Aynaoui weighed in with eight league goals in 24 outings last term.

Neil El Aynaoui scored eight league goals for Lens last season. | FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images

He is the son of Moroccan former tennis Younes El Aynaoui and despite being born in France, has represented his father’s country of birth at youth level.

His ability to contribute offensively may well be appealing to Leeds, who are not particularly well-stocked in the attacking midfielder department.

