Sheffield United and Sunderland beaten to signing of Wolves midfielder by rivals

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 07:03 BST
Sheffield United have been beaten to the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Tommy Doyle by Birmingham City.

The 23-year-old is a familiar face at Bramall Lane, having been loaned to the Blades by Manchester City in 2022.

His combative style made him a hit with fans and he helped the club seal promotion to the Premier League under Paul Heckingbottom.

Sheffield United were keen on doing another deal for Doyle, but he instead left Manchester City for Wolves.

Wolves have loaned Tommy Doyle to their Midlands rivals Birmingham City.placeholder image
Wolves have loaned Tommy Doyle to their Midlands rivals Birmingham City. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Birmingham City land Tommy Doyle

Having played a bit-part role at Molineux last term, there was talk of the Blades reigniting their interest in the former England youth international.

Premier League outfit Sunderland were also linked, but he has now been unveiled as a new recruit for Championship newcomers Birmingham.

Doyle has penned a season-long loan deal, following ex-Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper James Beadle through the door at St. Andrew’s.

Tommy Doyle on Blues move

He told Blues+: “I’m really excited. It’s a big club with big ambition, so I’m looking forward to getting involved and getting down to work.

“I’m a football fan first and foremost and obviously I’m aware of what the club did last season, but the most important thing now is building on that and improving.

Tommy Doyle played under Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United.placeholder image
Tommy Doyle played under Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

“The way the club is going about its business is really impressive and it shows that the club is only going one way. That’s really exciting for us as players, for staff members and, most importantly, for the fans.

“There’s a clear path on what’s happening and what’s going to happen, so in the meantime you’ve got to trust the process, live in the moment and enjoy it, and I’m looking forward to doing that.

“I knew about it [the move] quite early on, which again was nice because it showed the intent of the football club that they wanted me, so that always feels good.

“You always take that into consideration when making a decision, but the ambition of this football club and the way it’s going, it’s difficult to turn down.”

