Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough marksman Dave Kitson has landed his first role in management.

The 45-year-old enjoyed a 13-year career in the EFL, representing the Blades and Boro as well as the likes of Portsmouth, Stoke City and Cambridge United.

He now has his own coaching business, named Dave Kitson Coaching, and has taken on another responsibility for the 2025/26 season.

Kitson has taken charge of Maidenhead United Women, who compete on the fourth rung of the football pyramid.

Dave Kitson scored three goals in six appearances for Middlesbrough. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Dave Kitson lands new role

A statement issued by the club read: “Maidenhead United are delighted to announce that former Premier League forward Dave Kitson has agreed to become manager of Maidenhead United Women with immediate effect.

“The 45-year-old’s appointment comes as our team commence pre-season training ahead of the 2025/26 FA Women’s National League season, their 12th consecutive season at tier four.

“Dave started his professional career with Cambridge United and his goalscoring form with the U’s attracted the attention of Reading, with whom he achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2006.

“He subsequently played in the top flight with Stoke City and enjoyed spells with Portsmouth, Sheffield United and Oxford United. All at Maidenhead United welcome Dave to the club and wish him a successful tenure with MUWFC.”

Kitson added: “I am delighted to be here. I am looking forward to meeting the players and helping them in their development.”

Dave Kitson counts Sheffield United among his former clubs. | Harry Engels/Getty Images

Dave Kitson’s time in Yorkshire

Kitson first arrived in Yorkshire in 2009, joining Middlesbrough on loan from Stoke. He only made six appearances for the club in a short spell, but still managed three goals.

He returned to the county in 2012, spending one season with Sheffield United and registering 12 goals in 37 outings.

