Sheffield United have embraced the use of artificial intelligence in recruitment - but manager Ruben Selles has emphasised the importance of the eye test.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As AI grows increasingly prominent in society, Sheffield United are looking to harness its power to give them an edge in the transfer market.

Data taken from former poker player James Bord’s company has already been utilised and recently led the Blades to sign winger Ehije Ukaki from Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ukaki was the third player to have been signed courtesy of AI this calendar year, following fellow widemen Jefferson Cáceres and Christian Nwachukwu through the door.

Evidently, there is a degree of faith in the data being produced.

It will not just be the staunch traditionalists being sceptical about the reliance on AI, but Selles has assured data will not take the place of the good old-fashioned eye test.

Ruben Selles is now at the Sheffield United helm after being axed by Hull City. | Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Ruben Selles striking a balance

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, he said: "I think we need to understand the concept of AI impacting our lives, not only in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to understand there are tools to be more efficient and that's how we need to look at it. They are not tools to tell us what to do, they can give advice and point us in directions.

"We understand, we interpret and make decisions from that together with some other tools. The main thing will always be the football eye, the way that we see the game, the way we identify the players. Obviously, we want those marginal gains to be on our side and we need to work with different technology that will give us that.”

Evolution over revolution

One thing Sheffield United do not need AI to tell them is that it does not have to be a case of ripping up the floorboards and starting from scratch this summer.

Cast an eye over the club’s squad list and you will see Championship quality across various departments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even if some key players are lost, as they nearly always are when clubs miss out on promotion, there are foundations on which to build.

Selles said: "I think we have a powerful squad, with players in the division and in our dressing room. I think it's about how we make that blend even better and how we bring in players that can make the difference to support that. It's about moving things forward, it's not about changing absolutely everything.

"We know what every player is about, we know why they have played more or less minutes. Now, we are starting a new season. We need to give the chance to everyone to show themselves and express themselves, and then make some decisions.”

Ruben Selles led Hull City to Championship safety last season. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Replacing Chris Wilder

Those foundations were laid by Chris Wilder, a man with Sheffield United blood pumping through his veins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To watch Wilder manage Sheffield United was to watch something that is a rarity in the modern game.

There was nothing performative about the chest-thumping and fist-pumping, nor was there anything artificial about his connection with supporters.

He was a fan managing his team and his love for the club bled through in his impassioned heart-on-sleeve interviews. It may not always have been pretty but it was undeniably authentic.

Selles has big shoes to fill but the Spaniard is not simply looking to emulate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruben Selles has replaced Chris Wilder as Sheffield United's manager. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Admirably, the 42-year-old wants to be his own man and create his own legacy at Bramall Lane.

He said: “We are respectful. He's (Wilder) been a fantastic person for the club, he got the club promoted, we have to be respectful of that.

"We have to work hard to try to recreate the level of legacy he has created at the club. Everyone is different and everyone finds his expression in different ways. I don't try to replicate anybody here, I will be myself.

"I am looking forward to enjoying games with the fans, having that passion for the game. Hopefully, at the end of the season, we can be in a good place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recovering from Wembley heartbreak

What cannot be ignored about his predecessor’s reign is that it ended in bitter disappointment.

A season of promise reached a crescendo when Tyrese Campbell fired Sheffield United ahead in the play-off final, only for Sunderland to overturn the deficit and brutally pop the Blades balloon.

Selles must now ensure his inherited players learnt their lessons under the Wembley arch.

He said: "I think when you go through the difficult experiences, like the final of the play-offs, you learn something in those moments that can help you in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we need to take that learning. I was not involved, the players were. For sure, they have some things inside they would like to put right. We know we are good enough to make it happen.