Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles has conceded he was surprised to see his Hull City tenure come to such an abrupt end.

The 42-year-old took the reins at the MKM Stadium in December, succeeding Tim Walter as Tigers head coach.

He inherited a side embroiled in a battle at the wrong end of the Championship table, but managed to keep the club afloat.

It went down to the wire as Hull secured their safety on the final day of the campaign, although survival was not enough to keep Selles and his backroom team in jobs.

Ruben Selles on Hull City exit

"Yes, I was surprised," he told The Yorkshire Post. “For the first season, the priority was to stay in the division.

"We achieved the target in terms of results. I think we were in a position to continue with the project and build up a very powerful squad for the level.

"But this was not my decision. I am thankful for the opportunity to prove myself in the Championship and prove we can compete at the level. We need to move forward.”

Quickfire return with Sheffield United

The swift nature of Selles’ return to management will not have surprised many, although the high-profile nature of the job he has landed may well have raised a few eyebrows.

Having been jettisoned after managing in a relegation battle, Selles has taken charge of a Sheffield United squad expected to challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

He was unveiled as the new Blades boss last week, following the departure of Bramall Lane stalwart Chris Wilder.

"We expected to have the possibility to come back into the game after our contract with Hull [was ended],” Selles said. “We expected to be back in the game.

"As soon as we heard about the possibility to come to Sheffield United, it was our main priority.

"We obviously knew the club and the potential of the players, but we wanted to know about the ambition from the owners and what it was they had identified in us to bring into the club. That was a good conversation and then we moved forward.