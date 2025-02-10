Sunderland have reportedly identified former Sheffield United star Tommy Doyle as a transfer target.

The 23-year-old spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Bramall Lane, starring as the Blades sealed promotion to the Premier League.

Manchester City moved Doyle on again in the summer 2023, but did not sanction another stay in South Yorkshire.

He instead joined Wolverhampton Wanderers, moving to Molineux on loan before his move was made permanent.

Tommy Doyle has found Premier League starts hard to come by at Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

This season, however, the former England youth international has been afforded just three Premier League starts.

He was linked with a move back to Sheffield United in the winter window, but the deadline passed with Doyle still in the Midlands.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the midfielder is now being eyed by Championship promotion hopefuls Sunderland.

Doyle is reportedly wanted as a long-term replacement for Jobe Bellingham, who the Black Cats are believed to be expecting bids for in the summer.

Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham appears likely to attract interest in the summer. | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Bellingham, the younger brother of Real Madrid and England star Jude, is among the most revered prospects in the EFL.

While Doyle’s ceiling is arguably not as high, he would undoubtedly be considered a coup for any Championship club.