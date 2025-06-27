Sheffield United 'keen' on Premier League midfielder eyed by Birmingham City and Sunderland
The 23-year-old was signed on loan by Sheffield United in 2022, when he was still on the books of Manchester City.
Alongside his parent club teammate James McAtee, Doyle shined in South Yorkshire and was instrumental as the club clinched promotion from the Championship.
Sheffield United did explore the possibility of a return for Doyle, but he instead joined Wolves on loan and later on a permanent basis.
Speculation regarding his future has been rife of late, with the former England youth international having played a bit-part role at Molineux.
Tommy Doyle’s potential suitors
Birmingham City have been strongly linked with the midfielder, as have newly-promoted Premier League side Sunderland.
However, according to Mail Online, his former club Sheffield United are keen on a reunion. Doyle would arguably be a huge coup for the Blades, who may well lose midfielders this summer.
Gustavo Hamer and Vinicius Souza are key figures at Bramall Lane, but both have been linked with moves away from the club.
Birmingham, meanwhile, are said to be discussing a season-long loan with a possible obligation to buy upon promotion.
Wolves boss on Tommy Doyle
Speaking about Doyle in April, Wolves boss Vitor Pereira said: “We are not a team to have 80 per cent of possession, so he has problems. If we are a team that has the ball every time, doesn’t allow counter-attacks and keeps the ball to dominate the opponent, this is the team for him.
“But we need to understand that we face top teams, top players. We need to run a lot and he’s missing this physicality, especially when we play with two midfielders.
“With three midfielders, I believe he is a 10 with high quality. The last pass, shots, crosses – he has those skills.”
Doyle has made a total of 58 appearances for Wolves since his initial loan move to the Midlands club.
