Sheffield United are reportedly keen on re-signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Tommy Doyle.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old was signed on loan by Sheffield United in 2022, when he was still on the books of Manchester City.

Alongside his parent club teammate James McAtee, Doyle shined in South Yorkshire and was instrumental as the club clinched promotion from the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United did explore the possibility of a return for Doyle, but he instead joined Wolves on loan and later on a permanent basis.

Speculation regarding his future has been rife of late, with the former England youth international having played a bit-part role at Molineux.

Former Sheffield United midfielder Tommy Doyle has found opportunities limited at Wolves. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Tommy Doyle’s potential suitors

Birmingham City have been strongly linked with the midfielder, as have newly-promoted Premier League side Sunderland.

However, according to Mail Online, his former club Sheffield United are keen on a reunion. Doyle would arguably be a huge coup for the Blades, who may well lose midfielders this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gustavo Hamer and Vinicius Souza are key figures at Bramall Lane, but both have been linked with moves away from the club.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are said to be discussing a season-long loan with a possible obligation to buy upon promotion.

Tommy Doyle spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Sheffield United. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Wolves boss on Tommy Doyle

Speaking about Doyle in April, Wolves boss Vitor Pereira said: “We are not a team to have 80 per cent of possession, so he has problems. If we are a team that has the ball every time, doesn’t allow counter-attacks and keeps the ball to dominate the opponent, this is the team for him.

“But we need to understand that we face top teams, top players. We need to run a lot and he’s missing this physicality, especially when we play with two midfielders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With three midfielders, I believe he is a 10 with high quality. The last pass, shots, crosses – he has those skills.”