Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Vitor Pereira has cast doubt on the future of former Sheffield United star Tommy Doyle.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Bramall Lane, having made the switch from Manchester City

He was a hit in South Yorkshire, starring alongside fellow Manchester City prospect James McAtee to help the Blades clinch promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A permanent move, however, failed to materialise and he joined Wolves on a permanent basis following a loan stint at Molineux.

The midfielder has been a bit-part player in the top flight this season and has been afforded just three starts.

Tommy Doyle has struggled for starts at Wolves this season. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

As reported by the Express & Star, Pereira has highlighted Doyle’s shortcomings as the reason for his lack of action.

He said: “We are not a team to have 80 per cent of possession, so he has problems. If we are a team that has the ball every time, doesn’t allow counter-attacks and keeps the ball to dominate the opponent, this is the team for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we need to understand that we face top teams, top players. We need to run a lot and he’s missing this physicality, especially when we play with two midfielders.

“With three midfielders, I believe he is a 10 with high quality. The last pass, shots, crosses – he has those skills.”

Having tasted regular football with Sheffield United and Cardiff City, it does not appear likely Doyle will remain content as a squad player.

Tommy Doyle was a popular figure at Sheffield United. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Sheffield United have been credited with interest in re-signing Doyle on more than one occasion since his exit and it appears the opportunity could present itself in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pereira said: “Usually, at the end of a season, I have a conversation with the players to understand. If I have a conversation with a player and they say they are not happy because they want to play, and I can’t guarantee they will play a lot of games next season, then this is a decision.

“It’s not a decision just from my part or the club’s part, it’s a conversation between the coach, the club and the player to decide.