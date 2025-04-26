'Missing this physicality' - Wolves boss casts doubt on future of ex-Sheffield United and Manchester City man
The 23-year-old spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Bramall Lane, having made the switch from Manchester City
He was a hit in South Yorkshire, starring alongside fellow Manchester City prospect James McAtee to help the Blades clinch promotion to the Premier League.
A permanent move, however, failed to materialise and he joined Wolves on a permanent basis following a loan stint at Molineux.
The midfielder has been a bit-part player in the top flight this season and has been afforded just three starts.
As reported by the Express & Star, Pereira has highlighted Doyle’s shortcomings as the reason for his lack of action.
He said: “We are not a team to have 80 per cent of possession, so he has problems. If we are a team that has the ball every time, doesn’t allow counter-attacks and keeps the ball to dominate the opponent, this is the team for him.
“But we need to understand that we face top teams, top players. We need to run a lot and he’s missing this physicality, especially when we play with two midfielders.
“With three midfielders, I believe he is a 10 with high quality. The last pass, shots, crosses – he has those skills.”
Having tasted regular football with Sheffield United and Cardiff City, it does not appear likely Doyle will remain content as a squad player.
Sheffield United have been credited with interest in re-signing Doyle on more than one occasion since his exit and it appears the opportunity could present itself in the summer.
Pereira said: “Usually, at the end of a season, I have a conversation with the players to understand. If I have a conversation with a player and they say they are not happy because they want to play, and I can’t guarantee they will play a lot of games next season, then this is a decision.
“It’s not a decision just from my part or the club’s part, it’s a conversation between the coach, the club and the player to decide.
“I believe we cannot be in a place if we are not happy, because we cannot be ourselves. You need to have players here with their mind and heart here, happy, because they feel this happiness inside.”
