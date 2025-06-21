Birmingham City 'leading race' to sign Sunderland-linked Sheffield United promotion-winner
The 23-year-old may have only spent one season in South Yorkshire, but certainly made an impact in Sheffield United colours.
He was loaned to the Blades by Manchester City for the 2022/23 season and was a key figure in Paul Heckingbottom’s Championship promotion-winning squad.
Sheffield United did eye a second swoop for the combative midfielder but he instead signed for Wolves, initially on loan and then permanently.
Battle for Tommy Doyle
However, it appears Doyle is being eyed for a return to the second tier of English football.
According to EFL Analysis, Birmingham are the frontrunners to secure the signature of the former England youth international.
Wrexham are also believed to be actively trying to sign Doyle, although the Blues appear to be at the front of the queue.
Premier League newcomers Sunderland have also been linked, with TEAMtalk crediting the Black Cats with interest.
Tommy Doyle’s Wolves future
Speculation has been fuelled by Wolves boss Vitor Pereira, who spoke candidly about Doyle’s status in the squad in April.
He said: “We are not a team to have 80 per cent of possession, so he has problems. If we are a team that has the ball every time, doesn’t allow counter-attacks and keeps the ball to dominate the opponent, this is the team for him.
“But we need to understand that we face top teams, top players. We need to run a lot and he’s missing this physicality, especially when we play with two midfielders.
“With three midfielders, I believe he is a 10 with high quality. The last pass, shots, crosses – he has those skills.”
Doyle has made a total of 58 appearances since his move to Wolves, scoring twice.