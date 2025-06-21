Birmingham City are reportedly leading the race to sign former Sheffield United star Tommy Doyle from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 23-year-old may have only spent one season in South Yorkshire, but certainly made an impact in Sheffield United colours.

He was loaned to the Blades by Manchester City for the 2022/23 season and was a key figure in Paul Heckingbottom’s Championship promotion-winning squad.

Sheffield United did eye a second swoop for the combative midfielder but he instead signed for Wolves, initially on loan and then permanently.

Tommy Doyle spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Sheffield United. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Battle for Tommy Doyle

However, it appears Doyle is being eyed for a return to the second tier of English football.

According to EFL Analysis, Birmingham are the frontrunners to secure the signature of the former England youth international.

Wrexham are also believed to be actively trying to sign Doyle, although the Blues appear to be at the front of the queue.

Premier League newcomers Sunderland have also been linked, with TEAMtalk crediting the Black Cats with interest.

Tommy Doyle has made 58 appearances since his move to Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Tommy Doyle’s Wolves future

Speculation has been fuelled by Wolves boss Vitor Pereira, who spoke candidly about Doyle’s status in the squad in April.

He said: “We are not a team to have 80 per cent of possession, so he has problems. If we are a team that has the ball every time, doesn’t allow counter-attacks and keeps the ball to dominate the opponent, this is the team for him.

“But we need to understand that we face top teams, top players. We need to run a lot and he’s missing this physicality, especially when we play with two midfielders.

“With three midfielders, I believe he is a 10 with high quality. The last pass, shots, crosses – he has those skills.”