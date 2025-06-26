Sheffield United eye swoop, Leeds United dealt blow and Barnsley FC land defender - transfer latest
At this time of year, transfer speculation and news is almost impossible to ignore. It is everywhere you look and it will continue to be as such until the window slams shut.
However, there is a long way to go until that happens. It is shaping up to be a particularly busy summer for Yorkshire clubs, with many looking to revamp their squads for the 2025/26 season.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Thursday, June 26, 2025.
Sheffield United and Middlesbrough eye attacker
Luton Town’s Millenic Alli has reportedly attracted interest from Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.
The 25-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise and was on the books of FC Halifax Town as recently as last year.
After suffering relegation to League One with the Hatters, the forward is believed to have attracted the Blades, Boro and Leicester City.
Leeds United dealt blow
Fulham have no intention of selling Leeds United-linked forward Rodrigo Muniz, a report has claimed.
The Brazilian has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, with Leeds said to have made enquiries.
However, the 24-year-old now appears likely to remain at Craven Cottage.
Barnsley land loanee left-back
Barnsley have signed left-back Nathanael Ogbeta on loan from their League One rivals Plymouth Argyle.
The 22-year-old, a product of Manchester City’s academy, only joined the Pilgrims last year. However, after a year as a bit-part player, Ogbeta has linked up with the Reds.
He has committed to the club for the duration of the 2025/26 campaign, becoming Barnsley’s second addition of the summer.
The former England youth international will link up with Conor Hourihane’s squad next week after his wedding.
Hull City target midfielder
Hull City are reportedly opening the bidding for Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien.
The all-action midfielder has struggled for minutes since his move to the City Ground from Huddersfield Town three years ago.
It has been claimed the Tigers are offering £5m, although contradictory reports have suggested Hull would not pay that much.
Middlesbrough sell forward to rivals
Middlesbrough have confirmed the permanent departure of forward Josh Coburn.
The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Millwall, has now joined the Lions for a club-record fee.
He has penned a long-term deal after netting five goals in 21 appearances during his loan spell.
Bradford City recruit defender
Former Leeds United and Hull City defender Matthew Pennington has been unveiled as Bradford City’s seventh summer signing.
The 30-year-old has made a free transfer switch from Blackpool and penned a two-year deal in West Yorkshire.
He said: “I am really excited to be here. This is the right decision for me and my family. It feels really good to be at the club and I cannot wait to get going straight away.
“I met the manager earlier in the summer and he aligned with what I want to see in a football team and the values he has and instils in his side, ever since that conversation, I wanted to get the deal done.”
