Hull City 'making £5m bid' to sign midfielder eyed by Birmingham City and Southampton
The 26-year-old, who made his name in the midfields of Huddersfield Town and Bradford City, joined Forest from the former in 2022.
However, the Terriers academy graduate has struggled for opportunities at the City Ground and been loaned out to four different clubs.
He was first borrowed by D.C. United and later by Middlesbrough and Los Angeles FC. O’Brien ended last season at Swansea City and the Welsh club have made their admiration for him clear.
Hull City target Lewis O’Brien
However, it appears Hull are making a serious attempt to win the race for the all-action midfielder’s signature.
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, the Tigers are opening the bidding with a £5m offer.
While Forest are expected to ask for more money, it does not appear implausible a permanent exit could be sanctioned.
Birmingham City and Southampton are both said to be interested, although the report claims the Blues and Saints have other targets.
Preston North End have also been linked with O’Brien, but the Lilywhites are thought to have been hoping for a loan deal.
Hull City’s summer business
O’Brien would arguably be a coup for the Tigers, who need to make some statements of intent after a dismal 2024/25 campaign.
After previously challenging for a place in the play-offs, Hull endured a season of decline and only narrowly avoided relegation to League One.
Ruben Selles was axed at the end of the season and has since been replaced by Sergej Jakirovic.
Since the end of the season, Hull have recruited goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, defender Semi Ajayi and midfielder Reda Laalaoui. A permanent deal has also been completed for Gustavo Puerta following his loan spell at the MKM Stadium.
