Preston North End 'in the race' to sign former Huddersfield Town star previously eyed by Leeds United
The 26-year-old made his name at Huddersfield, racking up 131 appearances for the Terriers before earning a move to Nottingham Forest in 2022.
It has not worked out for the midfielder at the City Ground, but a series of productive loan spells have kept him fresh.
He has enjoyed spells at D.C. United, Middlesbrough, Los Angeles FC and Swansea City, continuing his strong run of loans after impressing at Bradford as a teenager.
With the summer transfer window approaching, speculation regarding his future is rife.
Transfer battle for Lewis O’Brien
Wrexham have been credited with interest in O’Brien, with the Red Dragons preparing for life back in the Championship.
Swansea want to keep the midfielder in Wales following the conclusion of his loan spell and Preston are now thought to be in the frame.
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Preston are eyeing O’Brien as they look to ensure they are more competitive in the Championship next term.
Valencia, led by O’Brien’s former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan, are also mentioned as admirers.
As reported by the BBC, Swansea’s director of football Richard Montague said: "It's something we'd really be open to and we'd love to explore further, but ultimately when he's contracted to another club, it's not us in the driving seat."
Previous interest from Leeds United and Hull City
O’Brien was repeatedly targeted by Leeds during Marcelo Bielsa’s reign at Elland Road, but a move never materialised.
Reports of interest resurfaced last year, but again Leeds did not strike a deal. Hull City and Sheffield United have also been credited with interest within the last year.
At just 26, O’Brien has accumulated a wealth of experience and would arguably be a shrewd addition for most Championship clubs.
Leeds may well be aiming higher now they are in the Premier League, although a central midfielder may be on their shopping list following the end of Joe Rothwell’s loan spell.
