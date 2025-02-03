Former Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Middlesbrough midfielder finds new loan club as deal confirmed
The 26-year-old was prised from Huddersfield by Forest in 2022, making the move after the two clubs clashed in the Championship play-off final.
Forest were the victors but O’Brien has found opportunities limited in the top flight and has been loaned to D.C. United, Middlesbrough and Los Angeles FC.
He has now been sent out for a fourth loan stint, linking up with Championship outfit Swansea City despite reports of interest from Hull City and Preston North End.
Swans boss Luke Williams said : "Lewis brings a lot of experience and he is a really competitive guy. He is a player who understands the rigours of the Championship, he is very, very motivated and he has real quality.
"He can take the ball, is a good passer, he knows how to attack the box correctly and he will compete for every ball.
"The players we have are giving everything, but to bring in a player who is fresh and has great experience and a real competitive edge will give everyone a boost.
"He is a great character and I am sure the fans are going to love getting to know him."
O’Brien appears to have been signed as a replacement for Matt Grimes, the former Leeds United midfielder who recently left Wales for Coventry City.