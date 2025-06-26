Barnsley have completed the loan signing of Plymouth Argyle defender Nathanael Ogbeta.

The 24-year-old was a bit-part player at Home Park last season, making just nine league starts as the Pilgrims suffered relegation from the Championship

He has now been loaned to a fellow League One side, joining Barnsley on a deal running until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Ogbeta, a left-back by trade, will link up with Conor Hourihane’s squad next week after getting married.

Nathanael Ogbeta was a bit-part player for Plymouth Argyle last season. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Ogbeta and Hourihane on Oakwell move

He said: “I’m delighted to join the club and I’m looking forward to getting going with the lads. Currently, I’m in London because I’m getting married at the weekend! But I’m excited to join the lads next week and getting started.”

Hourihane added: “I’m really excited by the signing of Nathanael. He has good EFL experience for a player of his age, and he brings depth to the squad, which is essential.

“He’ll link up with the rest of the squad next week, and we’re delighted to have him here.”

Ogbeta’s career path

Ogbeta is a product of Manchester City’s academy and has represented England at various youth levels.

He left the Etihad Stadium for Shrewsbury Town in 2022 and impressed in League One despite his lack of experience.

Swansea City came calling but opportunities proved limited in Wales and he was loaned to Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers.

He signed for Plymouth last year, making the move while Premier League legend Wayne Rooney was at the helm.

Nathanael Ogbeta has scored once in 20 appearances for Plymouth Argyle. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

What has been said about Barnsley’s new signing

After securing Ogbeta’s signature, Rooney said: “Nathanael joins us from good pedigree having come through the ranks at Manchester City, and he has also had successful spells at Bolton and Shrewsbury.

“He comes to Argyle looking to take the step up to Championship level on a consistent basis, and we believe he has all the attributes to do that and become a pivotal member of the squad.

“He is quick, good on the ball and provides balance on the left side of defence. I’m sure the fans will enjoy watching him play and I look forward to welcoming him to Plymouth Argyle when we return to pre-season at the beginning of July.”

Barnsley’s sporting director Mladen Sormaz believes the defender’s attributes make him an “ideal candidate” for Hourihane’s Barnsley squad.

He said: “Nathanael joins us with a fantastic pedigree, having played a good number of Championship games last season at Plymouth.

“His ability to defend, combined with his athleticism, makes him an ideal candidate for Conor’s squad, and we are delighted to have him on board at this early stage of pre-season.”