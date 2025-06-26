Derby County and Stoke City among clubs 'taking interest' in Barnsley FC man
The 24-year-old was a regular fixture in the heart of Barnsley’s midfield last season, racking up 46 appearances and scoring 11 goals.
He has been on the books at Oakwell since January 2023, when he left Barnsley’s Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town for pastures new in South Yorkshire.
Russell, who has recently been on international duty with Jamaica, has now been linked with a clutch of clubs from the second tier.
Interest in Jon Russell
According to Football League World, Derby and Stoke are among the clubs to have taken interest in the 6ft 4in midfielder.
Oxford United have also been credited with interest, as have Blackburn Rovers.
Barnsley will most likely be reluctant to lose such an important player, although may have to consider the fact Russell has just one year remaining on his deal.
Jon Russell’s work with Conor Hourihane
In an interview with The Yorkshire Post last month, Russell spoke of the changes made under new boss Conor Hourihane and hailed the Reds head coach.
He said: "As players, we need direction and structure and need to know how the manager wants us to play.
"Carlos (Corberan, Russell’s former Huddersfield boss) was like that very much and I see Conor like that, for sure. I know he is going to get the best out of the players next season. He is going to drill and be so repetitive in his words and it’s all going to help us.
"Carlos didn’t come away from what he was doing and he was the same throughout the whole year.
"There were a few tweaks, but the overall structure and way he wanted to play and press was the same and we did it every game and were consistent with it. Being consistent in this game is huge.
"I think it is what Barnsley needs. We have got some really good players and some really technical ones for this league; players that can go higher.
"We need a manager who is going to get the best out of us and use the tools we have here to get to a higher level. We all really like Conor; he was assistant before and everyone spoke and got to know him as an assistant now as a manager. I think everyone is excited for next season.”
