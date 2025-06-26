Derby County and Stoke City among clubs 'taking interest' in Barnsley FC man

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:15 BST
Barnsley midfielder Jon Russell has reportedly attracted interest from a host of Championship clubs - including Derby County and Stoke City.

The 24-year-old was a regular fixture in the heart of Barnsley’s midfield last season, racking up 46 appearances and scoring 11 goals.

He has been on the books at Oakwell since January 2023, when he left Barnsley’s Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town for pastures new in South Yorkshire.

Russell, who has recently been on international duty with Jamaica, has now been linked with a clutch of clubs from the second tier.

Jon Russell was among Barnsley's better performers in a tough 2024/25 season.placeholder image
Jon Russell was among Barnsley's better performers in a tough 2024/25 season. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Interest in Jon Russell

According to Football League World, Derby and Stoke are among the clubs to have taken interest in the 6ft 4in midfielder.

Oxford United have also been credited with interest, as have Blackburn Rovers.

Barnsley will most likely be reluctant to lose such an important player, although may have to consider the fact Russell has just one year remaining on his deal.

Jon Russell’s work with Conor Hourihane

In an interview with The Yorkshire Post last month, Russell spoke of the changes made under new boss Conor Hourihane and hailed the Reds head coach.

He said: "As players, we need direction and structure and need to know how the manager wants us to play.

"Carlos (Corberan, Russell’s former Huddersfield boss) was like that very much and I see Conor like that, for sure. I know he is going to get the best out of the players next season. He is going to drill and be so repetitive in his words and it’s all going to help us.

"Carlos didn’t come away from what he was doing and he was the same throughout the whole year.

Jon Russell made 30 appearances for Huddersfield Town before his move to Barnsley.placeholder image
Jon Russell made 30 appearances for Huddersfield Town before his move to Barnsley. | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

"There were a few tweaks, but the overall structure and way he wanted to play and press was the same and we did it every game and were consistent with it. Being consistent in this game is huge.

"I think it is what Barnsley needs. We have got some really good players and some really technical ones for this league; players that can go higher.

"We need a manager who is going to get the best out of us and use the tools we have here to get to a higher level. We all really like Conor; he was assistant before and everyone spoke and got to know him as an assistant now as a manager. I think everyone is excited for next season.”

