Middlesbrough sell 12-goal forward to Championship rivals Millwall for fee 'in excess of £5m'
The 22-year-old had spent the entirety of his senior career on the books at the Riverside, having joined from Sunderland’s academy as a teenager.
He started last season in Michael Carrick’s squad, but a loan move to Millwall was sanctioned in the dying embers of the summer window.
After scoring five goals in 21 appearances for the Lions, Coburn has completed a permanent switch to the capital. According to The Mirror, the total fee including add-ons is in excess of £5m.
It is also a club-record fee for Millwall, who have handed the 6ft 3in frontman a long-term deal.
Gallen on Coburn deal
Millwall’s director of football Steve Gallen said: "I'm absolutely thrilled that we've secured the signing of Josh Coburn.
"It's no secret that we've been eager to bring him in on a permanent deal. We've been long-term admirers - he's a young centre-forward with exactly the qualities we've been looking for.
"Josh made a significant impact for us last season, particularly the second half of the season where he really stepped up. He scored some crucial goals and contributed in so many other important ways on the pitch.
"This is a major signing for the club and a real statement of intent. I'm delighted he has chosen to sign for us, especially given the strong interest from elsewhere.
"Once again, we've broken our transfer record to make this happen, and I want to thank the Chairman and the Berylson family for their incredible support. A big thanks as well to Alex Neil, who has backed us throughout to get this deal over the line."
Coburn’s time at Middlesbrough
Coburn has left having made a total of 56 appearances for Middlesbrough, scoring 12 goals.
His final goal for the club came against Leeds United, in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win back in August.
Middlesbrough said: “Josh departs with the best wishes of all at MFC and we wish him well for the future.”
