Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Leicester City credited with interest in £1.5m attacker
The 25-year-old has enjoyed a swift rise through the pyramid in recent years, having made a name for himself at FC Halifax Town.
After drifting between various non-league outfits, Alli became a key figure for the Shaymen after joining in 2022.
He established himself as one of the National League’s leading lights and helped Halifax lift the FA Trophy in 2023.
A move to Exeter City followed, before Luton Town took him even higher up the pyramid for a reported £1.5m in January.
He suffered relegation with the Hatters, although it appears an immediate return to the Championship could be on the cards.
Millenic Alli eyed by trio
According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are both eyeing moves for the versatile attacker.
Leicester City have also been credited with interest in Alli, who scored four goals in 16 appearances for Luton last term.
After Exeter sold Alli to Luton in January, Grecians boss Gary Caldwell said: “We’re delighted for Milli.
“His journey from the National League to the Championship in 12 months with the club is a testament to our commitment to player progression, making Exeter City an attractive club for emerging talent.”
New chapters for Sheffield United and Middlesbrough
Both Sheffield United and Middlesbrough have new managers in place for the 2025/26 season. Ruben Selles has succeeded Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane, while Rob Edwards has stepped into Michael Carrick’s shoes at the Riverside.
The pair with undoubtedly be keen to see their ranks bolstered this summer and Alli would arguably be an exciting addition to either of their respective squads.
Sheffield United have made one signing so far this summer, but Middlesbrough are yet to get off the mark.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.