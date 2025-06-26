Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are reportedly eyeing a move for Luton Town forward Millenic Alli.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a swift rise through the pyramid in recent years, having made a name for himself at FC Halifax Town.

After drifting between various non-league outfits, Alli became a key figure for the Shaymen after joining in 2022.

He established himself as one of the National League’s leading lights and helped Halifax lift the FA Trophy in 2023.

A move to Exeter City followed, before Luton Town took him even higher up the pyramid for a reported £1.5m in January.

He suffered relegation with the Hatters, although it appears an immediate return to the Championship could be on the cards.

Luton Town's Millenic Ali has been linked with Sheffield United and Middlesbrough. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

Millenic Alli eyed by trio

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are both eyeing moves for the versatile attacker.

Leicester City have also been credited with interest in Alli, who scored four goals in 16 appearances for Luton last term.

After Exeter sold Alli to Luton in January, Grecians boss Gary Caldwell said: “We’re delighted for Milli.

“His journey from the National League to the Championship in 12 months with the club is a testament to our commitment to player progression, making Exeter City an attractive club for emerging talent.”

Millenic Alli scored four goals in 16 appearances for Luton Town. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

New chapters for Sheffield United and Middlesbrough

The pair with undoubtedly be keen to see their ranks bolstered this summer and Alli would arguably be an exciting addition to either of their respective squads.