Former Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town defender Rob Page has been appointed as head coach of Liverpool Under-21s.

The 50-year-old, a centre-back in his playing days, represented both the Blades and the Terriers before hanging up his boots.

He later pursued coaching, having stints in charge of Port Vale and Northampton Town and then taking charge of Wales Under-21s.

His work with the Welsh youngsters landed him the senior job and he spent four years as manager of his country.

Rob Page led the Welsh national team between 2020 and 2024. | ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

New role for Rob Page

Page is now back in work, having been tasked with preparing Liverpool’s prospects for first-team football.

Liverpool’s academy director Alex Inglethorpe said: “Rob brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to a key role as young players look to bridge that gap from Academy prospect to first-team footballer.

“His recent achievements in guiding Wales to the last 16 at Euro 2020 before qualifying for the 2022 World Cup speak for themselves but perhaps less heralded is the work that took place during his time in charge of the national team, which saw numerous pathway players make it into the senior squad.

“This is something we have seen first-hand at Liverpool with several of our academy players making significant progress on the international stage under Rob’s guidance.

“This level of experience in transitioning young footballers towards the professional game and on to the highest levels of domestic and international football will be a significant resource for all at the academy, especially the players.

Rob Page represented Sheffield United during his playing days. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

“Myself and all the staff are greatly looking forward to working with Rob as we endeavour to continue producing players capable of playing at the highest level and in the most demanding of arenas.”

Big shoes to fill

Page has replaced the long-serving Barry Lewtas as Liverpool’s under-21s boss.

Lewtas said: “Sometimes you just know the time is right for a new adventure and I really feel the perfect time for me is now,.