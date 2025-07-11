Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles has dropped a hint over the future of Leeds United-linked midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

The 28-year-old has been a standout in the Blades midfield for each of the last two seasons, only to experience heartbreak at the end of each one.

He was relegated from the Premier League in his maiden Blades campaign and was part of the squad beaten in the Championship play-off final in his second season.

Having targeted Hamer last summer, Leeds are once again being credited with interest in the combative Brazil-born man.

Their promotion to the Premier League will most likely have given the club a stronger chance of landing Hamer, who arguably deserves to be playing in the top flight.

Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer has been linked with Leeds United. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Ruben Selles on Gustavo Hamer

As talk of a potential move continues, Blades boss Selles has insisted he believes Hamer is happy at Bramall Lane.

He told The Star: “What I can say about Gustavo is that he’s trained really hard. He’s come back in a good shape, he’s done everything we’ve wanted him to do and he’s a vital player for us.

“If we can, we need to try and keep him and I think he’s happy where he is. Hopefully he’ll keep playing for us. He has been outstanding in terms of his character and behaviours, so nothing suggests to me that he will change.”

‘Never say never’

While Selles does not believe Hamer is itching to move on, the Spaniard stopped short of shutting down speculation completely.

He said: “Obviously you can never say never because football is football and sometimes there are things that you cannot control.

“But if I can choose, and from watching his attitude, I would like to keep him with us, and I think he is happy where he is.”

Gustavo Hamer joined Sheffield United from Coventry City in 2023. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Sheffield United’s transfer market position

Selles sat down with The Yorkshire Post last month and made it clear Sheffield United are in a “good place” in the transfer market.

He said: "For the moment, we are in a good place where we are. We are very strong, we are already assessing the squad and the things we need.

“There is a room, actually, for us to get players we potentially want. I have not seen any other reality. I don't know what is going to happen tomorrow, how it is going to change, how the market is going to evolve.