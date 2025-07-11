Leeds United face fresh Sunderland battle with clubs 'interested' in £10m winger

Leeds United and Sunderland are reportedly interested in former Birmingham City winger Jeremie Boga.

The 28-year-old, who can also operate in a central attacking role, has been on the books of French side Nice since 2023.

He started his career in England with Chelsea, but was sold to Sassuolo in 2018 after failing to establish himself at Stamford Bridge.

It was in the final year of his Chelsea stay that Boga was loaned to Birmingham, spending the 2017/18 season in the Midlands.

Jeremie Boga currently represents French outfit Nice. | FREDERIC DIDES/AFP via Getty Images

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, the wideman is being eyed for a potential return to British shores.

Leeds and Sunderland have both been credited with interest in Boga, who Turkish outfit Trabzonspor are said to be pursuing.

The report claims Nice have dropped their asking price for Boga to €12m (£10.3m), with Trabzonspor believed to have tabled an offer in the region of €8-9m.

Leeds and Sunderland do battle

Leeds and Sunderland do have history, but are not exactly bitter rivals in the traditional sense. Recent weeks, however, have seen the club square off in the transfer market.

The Whites were widely reported to be on the trail of midfielders Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki, only to see both move to the Stadium of Light.

There are others who have been linked with both clubs, such as Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Jeremie Boga started his senior career at Chelsea. | Yifan Ding/Getty Images

Leeds United’s winger department

Last season, Leeds boss Daniel Farke had an embarrassment of riches out wide. He was able to call upon Daniel James, Wilfried Gnonto, Largie Ramazani and the on-loan Manor Solomon.

The latter has since returned to his parent club Tottenham Hotspur, meaning a move for a winger does not appear implausible.

There was talk of interest in a permanent deal for Solomon, only for reports to later claim he is looking to fight for a place at Spurs.