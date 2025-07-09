Djordje Petrovic has been linked with Leeds United and Sunderland - but could be set for a move to their Premier League rivals.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old has appeared destined for a move away from Chelsea since the end of his impressive loan spell at Strasbourg.

He is a stopper with impressive pedigree, yet the embarrassment of riches at Enzo Maresca’s disposal suggests opportunities will remain limited at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are among those to have been credited with interest in the Serbia international, with a new goalkeeper on the Elland Road wishlist.

However, recent reports suggested he was to become the latest Leeds-linked player to head to Sunderland.

Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic has been linked with Leeds United, Sunderland and AFC Bournemouth. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Djordje Petrovic deal in the works

It now appears he may join neither, with Football Insider claiming AFC Bournemouth are accelerating a move to sign him.

Petrovic is said to be valued at just over £20m and would be Bournemouth’s first-choice goalkeeper if he made the move to the Cherries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kepa Arrizabalaga impressed between the sticks for Andoni Iraola’s side last season, having joined on loan from Chelsea.

However, he has since sealed a permanent switch across London to join Arsenal.

Leeds United’s goalkeeper hunt

Leeds have been credited with interest in an array of goalkeepers since confirmation of their promotion to the Premier League.

Illan Meslier has spent the bulk of his six years at Elland Road as number one, but lost his spot to Karl Darlow for the run-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illan Meslier lost his place between the Leeds United sticks last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

There has since been intense speculation regarding his future, with clubs overseas said to be interested.

On the incomings front, Leeds have been linked with the likes of Newcastle United’s Nick Pope, Torino’s Vanja Milinković-Savić and Lyon’s Lucas Perri.