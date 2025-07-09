AFC Bournemouth 'accelerating' move to sign Leeds United and Sunderland-linked goalkeeper
The 25-year-old has appeared destined for a move away from Chelsea since the end of his impressive loan spell at Strasbourg.
He is a stopper with impressive pedigree, yet the embarrassment of riches at Enzo Maresca’s disposal suggests opportunities will remain limited at Stamford Bridge.
Leeds are among those to have been credited with interest in the Serbia international, with a new goalkeeper on the Elland Road wishlist.
However, recent reports suggested he was to become the latest Leeds-linked player to head to Sunderland.
Djordje Petrovic deal in the works
It now appears he may join neither, with Football Insider claiming AFC Bournemouth are accelerating a move to sign him.
Petrovic is said to be valued at just over £20m and would be Bournemouth’s first-choice goalkeeper if he made the move to the Cherries.
Kepa Arrizabalaga impressed between the sticks for Andoni Iraola’s side last season, having joined on loan from Chelsea.
However, he has since sealed a permanent switch across London to join Arsenal.
Leeds United’s goalkeeper hunt
Leeds have been credited with interest in an array of goalkeepers since confirmation of their promotion to the Premier League.
Illan Meslier has spent the bulk of his six years at Elland Road as number one, but lost his spot to Karl Darlow for the run-in.
There has since been intense speculation regarding his future, with clubs overseas said to be interested.
On the incomings front, Leeds have been linked with the likes of Newcastle United’s Nick Pope, Torino’s Vanja Milinković-Savić and Lyon’s Lucas Perri.
Leeds have made four signings so far this summer, recruiting three defenders and one forward. The most recent to have arrived is left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, who has made the switch to West Yorkshire from Lille.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.