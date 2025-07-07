Leeds United are reportedly stepping up interest in Southampton’s Shea Charles and Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff.

A clutch of midfielders have been linked with Leeds of late, suggesting the Whites are keen to strengthen in the middle of the park.

New arrivals in the centre would make sense, considering Joe Rothwell’s loan deal has expired and Josuha Guilavogui has been released.

While new names continue to emerge as reported Leeds targets, two names previously mooted have now resurfaced.

Southampton's Shea Charles spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United ‘interest’ in Charles and Longstaff

Leeds were linked with Charles and Longstaff earlier in the summer and according to TEAMtalk, interest in the pair is intensifying,

Charles is fresh from a stellar season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, which ended with the Northern Ireland international being crowned their Player of the Year.

Southampton’s new boss Will Still is thought to be keen on retaining the 21-year-old, although the report claims Leeds are seriously considering a move.

Longstaff, meanwhile, has been repeatedly linked with a summer switch to Elland Road. Leeds are said to be tracking his situation as the 27-year-old nears a St James’ Park exit.

Both would arguably be shrewd additions to Daniel Farke’s squad, although it remains to be seen whether deals can be done.

Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff is reportedly of interest to Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Other names on Leeds United’s radar

It is also suggested in the report that Leeds have discussed the possibility of swooping for Longstaff’s Newcastle teammate Joe Willock.

The midfielders are not the only Magpies to have been talked of as potential targets for the Whites. Leeds have been credited with interest in goalkeeper Nick Pope, with Illan Meslier facing an uncertain future.

Callum Wilson, who has since departed Newcastle upon the expiry of his contract, has also been linked.