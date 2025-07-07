Leeds United 'stepping up' interest in Sheffield Wednesday's Player of the Year and Newcastle United man
A clutch of midfielders have been linked with Leeds of late, suggesting the Whites are keen to strengthen in the middle of the park.
New arrivals in the centre would make sense, considering Joe Rothwell’s loan deal has expired and Josuha Guilavogui has been released.
While new names continue to emerge as reported Leeds targets, two names previously mooted have now resurfaced.
Leeds United ‘interest’ in Charles and Longstaff
Leeds were linked with Charles and Longstaff earlier in the summer and according to TEAMtalk, interest in the pair is intensifying,
Charles is fresh from a stellar season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, which ended with the Northern Ireland international being crowned their Player of the Year.
Southampton’s new boss Will Still is thought to be keen on retaining the 21-year-old, although the report claims Leeds are seriously considering a move.
Longstaff, meanwhile, has been repeatedly linked with a summer switch to Elland Road. Leeds are said to be tracking his situation as the 27-year-old nears a St James’ Park exit.
Both would arguably be shrewd additions to Daniel Farke’s squad, although it remains to be seen whether deals can be done.
Other names on Leeds United’s radar
It is also suggested in the report that Leeds have discussed the possibility of swooping for Longstaff’s Newcastle teammate Joe Willock.
The midfielders are not the only Magpies to have been talked of as potential targets for the Whites. Leeds have been credited with interest in goalkeeper Nick Pope, with Illan Meslier facing an uncertain future.
Callum Wilson, who has since departed Newcastle upon the expiry of his contract, has also been linked.
Leeds have made three signings so far this summer, recruiting defenders Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw and forward Lukas Nmecha.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.