Leeds United look to be nearing a windfall with Premier League and Serie A clubs reportedly moving for Charlie Cresswell.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old progressed through the Leeds youth ranks and eventually moved into the first-team set-up under Marcelo Bielsa.

After a productive loan spell at Millwall, the towering centre-back looked to be on the verge of becoming a regular at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after finding opportunities limited under Daniel Farke, Cresswell was sold to French side Toulouse last year.

Charlie Cresswell struggled for minutes in the 2023/24 season under Daniel Farke. | Simon Hulme

His stock has since soared, helped by his commanding displays on the international stage for England Under-21s.

Leeds fans have been keeping tabs on his progress - and not just because he was nurtured at Thorp Arch.

Charlie Cresswell move mooted

The Yorkshire Evening Post have claimed Leeds have a 15 per cent sell-on clause in Cresswell’s contract, entitling the Whites to a slice of his next transfer fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested clubs in the top tiers of England and Italy are starting to move for Cresswell, who has been linked with Como and Sunderland.

Writing on X, Romano said: “Charlie Cresswell can leave Toulouse this summer as Premier League and Serie A clubs have started moving. Talks to follow for 22-year-old defender after his recent performances.”

Potentially mixed feelings at Leeds United

While Leeds will no doubt be keen to pocket a portion of his next fee, there may well be a sense of regret as the Whites watch his reputation grow.

For years, Cresswell was lauded as one of the club’s most exciting academy prospects and he impressed on his Premier League debut against West Ham United in September 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Cresswell made his Premier League debut for Leeds United in September 2021. | Bruce Rollinson

Back in December, his agent Hayden Evans told The Square Ball: “Cressie is the weird one. In most people’s opinions, he’s that sort of centre-back that should be on the bench right now possibly, you know, that they would have been a part to play.

“But then you’ve got a situation where he’s clearly not fancied because other people were getting in front of him, getting minutes off the bench in front of him.