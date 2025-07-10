Leeds United near transfer windfall as Premier League clubs 'start moving' for Whites academy graduate
The 22-year-old progressed through the Leeds youth ranks and eventually moved into the first-team set-up under Marcelo Bielsa.
After a productive loan spell at Millwall, the towering centre-back looked to be on the verge of becoming a regular at Elland Road.
However, after finding opportunities limited under Daniel Farke, Cresswell was sold to French side Toulouse last year.
His stock has since soared, helped by his commanding displays on the international stage for England Under-21s.
Leeds fans have been keeping tabs on his progress - and not just because he was nurtured at Thorp Arch.
Charlie Cresswell move mooted
The Yorkshire Evening Post have claimed Leeds have a 15 per cent sell-on clause in Cresswell’s contract, entitling the Whites to a slice of his next transfer fee.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested clubs in the top tiers of England and Italy are starting to move for Cresswell, who has been linked with Como and Sunderland.
Writing on X, Romano said: “Charlie Cresswell can leave Toulouse this summer as Premier League and Serie A clubs have started moving. Talks to follow for 22-year-old defender after his recent performances.”
Potentially mixed feelings at Leeds United
While Leeds will no doubt be keen to pocket a portion of his next fee, there may well be a sense of regret as the Whites watch his reputation grow.
For years, Cresswell was lauded as one of the club’s most exciting academy prospects and he impressed on his Premier League debut against West Ham United in September 2021.
Back in December, his agent Hayden Evans told The Square Ball: “Cressie is the weird one. In most people’s opinions, he’s that sort of centre-back that should be on the bench right now possibly, you know, that they would have been a part to play.
“But then you’ve got a situation where he’s clearly not fancied because other people were getting in front of him, getting minutes off the bench in front of him.
“So the writing was totally on the wall. And when we tested the club by saying we might have some interest and the club go ‘fine, this is how much we want’, it’s done. There’s no going back from that.”
