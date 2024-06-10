Leeds United academy graduate 'on his way out' with clubs 'keen' and valuation set
The defender has shown plenty of promise in the early stages of his career, ascending the Leeds youth ranks at pace and representing England at under-21 level.
However, since the arrival of Daniel Farke as manager at Elland Road, Cresswell has struggled for game time amid fierce competition from the likes of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk.
It appears his lengthy association with the Whites could be coming to an end, with reports suggesting his days might be numbered. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, he is heading for the exit with Leeds looking for around £3m plus add-ons.
French outfit Toulouse have been credited with interest in the 21-year-old, while Hertha Berlin and Hannover of Germany have also been linked. A fresh start could prove beneficial for Cresswell, who was limited to a handful of outings last term.
He was linked with a move away from West Yorkshire in January, with Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough among the clubs said to be keen. He remained in the Leeds ranks but failed to make a breakthrough under Farke in the second half of the season.
As a product of the Leeds academy, Cresswell would represent ‘pure profit’ for the club under financial fair play (FFP) rules. However, it will most likely be bittersweet for the Whites if he does depart.
He has been nurtured by the club for over a decade and was deemed to have the potential to captain Leeds in the future. At 21, he still has a lot to offer and may be hoping a new challenge can unlock his potential.
