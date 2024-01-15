All Sections
Millwall and Blackburn Rovers are reportedly ready to table bids for Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell.
The 21-year-old was handed a long-term contract at Elland Road as recently as August, although has barely featured under Daniel Farke since signing on the dotted line.

Speculation regarding his future has been rife, intensified by Farke’s admission he will not be picked until deemed “mentally ready”. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Millwall and Blackburn are ready to make cash bids for the England youth international.

Millwall are a club Cresswell is familiar with, having spent the 2022/23 season on loan at The Den. He made a total of 30 appearances for the Lions, contributing five goals.

Charlie Cresswell has been a bit-part player for Leeds United this season. Image: Tony JohnsonCharlie Cresswell has been a bit-part player for Leeds United this season. Image: Tony Johnson
Blackburn have underwhelmed in the Championship this season, battling a raft of injuries and having to rely heavily on youth to fill out their squad.

Leeds are said to be after around £4m for Cresswell, although could reportedly accept less if additional clauses are included. The defender is also said to be a loan target for several clubs and has previously been linked with the likes of Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town.

Leeds have already lost two defenders in the current window, ending Djed Spence’s loan stay and allowing Luke Ayling to join Middlesbrough.

