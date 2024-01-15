The 21-year-old was handed a long-term contract at Elland Road as recently as August, although has barely featured under Daniel Farke since signing on the dotted line.

Millwall are a club Cresswell is familiar with, having spent the 2022/23 season on loan at The Den. He made a total of 30 appearances for the Lions, contributing five goals.

Charlie Cresswell has been a bit-part player for Leeds United this season. Image: Tony Johnson

Blackburn have underwhelmed in the Championship this season, battling a raft of injuries and having to rely heavily on youth to fill out their squad.