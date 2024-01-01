Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell is reportedly open to leaving Elland Road, with a host of clubs including Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers said to be interested.

The Whites academy graduate boasts plenty of potential and has amassed 14 caps for England at under-21 level. He gained senior experience out on loan at Millwall last season but the stint failed to open up a path into Daniel Farke’s plans.

He has found himself behind Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper in the pecking order and has made just four Championship appearances this season. His only league start came in August, when Leeds were defeated by Birmingham City.

According to The Sunday Mirror, Cresswell is open to leaving Leeds with the January transfer window now open. He has been linked with the likes of Sunderland and Rangers, while journalist Alan Nixon has named Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Ipswich Town as interested parties.

Charlie Cresswell has struggled for minutes at Leeds United this season. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

It is over three years since Cresswell was handed his Leeds debut, when the Whites hosted Hull City in an empty Elland Road.

He was given his first Premier League outing a year later, against West Ham United, and repaid Marcelo Bielsa’s faith with an impressive display.