Leeds United man 'open' to exit with Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town linked
The Whites academy graduate boasts plenty of potential and has amassed 14 caps for England at under-21 level. He gained senior experience out on loan at Millwall last season but the stint failed to open up a path into Daniel Farke’s plans.
He has found himself behind Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper in the pecking order and has made just four Championship appearances this season. His only league start came in August, when Leeds were defeated by Birmingham City.
According to The Sunday Mirror, Cresswell is open to leaving Leeds with the January transfer window now open. He has been linked with the likes of Sunderland and Rangers, while journalist Alan Nixon has named Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Ipswich Town as interested parties.
It is over three years since Cresswell was handed his Leeds debut, when the Whites hosted Hull City in an empty Elland Road.
He was given his first Premier League outing a year later, against West Ham United, and repaid Marcelo Bielsa’s faith with an impressive display.
However, with competition for places proving stern, the defender has been unable to emerge from the fringes of the first-team. It remains to be seen whether he will depart Leeds, who tied him to a new deal as recently as August.