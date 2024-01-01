All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Leeds United man 'open' to exit with Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town linked

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell is reportedly open to leaving Elland Road, with a host of clubs including Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers said to be interested.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Jan 2024, 14:14 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 14:14 GMT

The Whites academy graduate boasts plenty of potential and has amassed 14 caps for England at under-21 level. He gained senior experience out on loan at Millwall last season but the stint failed to open up a path into Daniel Farke’s plans.

He has found himself behind Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper in the pecking order and has made just four Championship appearances this season. His only league start came in August, when Leeds were defeated by Birmingham City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to The Sunday Mirror, Cresswell is open to leaving Leeds with the January transfer window now open. He has been linked with the likes of Sunderland and Rangers, while journalist Alan Nixon has named Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Ipswich Town as interested parties.

Charlie Cresswell has struggled for minutes at Leeds United this season. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesCharlie Cresswell has struggled for minutes at Leeds United this season. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Charlie Cresswell has struggled for minutes at Leeds United this season. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

It is over three years since Cresswell was handed his Leeds debut, when the Whites hosted Hull City in an empty Elland Road.

He was given his first Premier League outing a year later, against West Ham United, and repaid Marcelo Bielsa’s faith with an impressive display.

However, with competition for places proving stern, the defender has been unable to emerge from the fringes of the first-team. It remains to be seen whether he will depart Leeds, who tied him to a new deal as recently as August.

Related topics:Charlie CresswellMiddlesbroughBlackburn RoversElland RoadIpswich TownEnglandBlackburnBirmingham City