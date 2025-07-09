Leeds United reportedly want to seal a loan-to-buy deal for Aston Villa playmaker Emi Buendia.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old has been linked with Leeds on a number of occasions and reports of interest have not come as much of a surprise.

Buendia was brought to British shores in 2018 to work under Daniel Farke at Norwich City and thrived at Carrow Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His creativity and guile made him a huge problem for defenders and he enjoyed two impressive Championship campaigns either side of a season in the Premier League.

Buendia was prised from Norwich by Villa in 2021 and has since taken his Premier League appearances tally to 121.

However, after ending the 2024/25 season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, there is uncertainty surrounding his future.

Emi Buendia joined Aston Villa for a reported £33m in 2021. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Leeds United linked with Emi Buendia

According to reporter Graeme Bailey, Leeds want to sign the Argentina-capped creator on loan and have a buy option as part of the agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Leeds United News: “I am told that Leeds want Buendia on loan with an option to sign him – think Leeds are waiting Villa out.”

Villa’s decision to loan Buendia out in January would suggest he is not a particularly important figure in Unai Emery’s plans.

He did sign a new contract before heading to Germany, but Villa may well have tabled fresh terms to protect his market value.

How Emi Buendia could fit in at Leeds United

Considering how well Buendia did under Farke at Norwich, the appeal on the Leeds end is clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it is more than just nostalgia that indicates he could be a shrewd addition for the Whites.

Daniel Farke managed Emi Buendia at Norwich City. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Leeds were dominant in the Championship last season, but Brenden Aaronson did not always dazzle in the ‘number 10’ role.

Farke’s side will not have as much of the ball or as many opportunities in the Premier League, therefore quality on the ball in the final third will be crucial.

Buendia is arguably the type of player who can make opportunities count and pursuing a loan agreement could be an astute move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ former CEO Angus Kinnear admitted Leeds wanted Buendia in the summer of 2024, only to find him unwilling to return to the Championship.