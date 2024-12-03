The agent of Leeds United academy graduate Charlie Cresswell has opened up on the defender’s Elland Road exit.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old was highly rated as he ascended the Leeds youth ranks and made his Premier League debut under Marcelo Bielsa in 2021.

However, he did not establish himself as the regular many expected him to be and he was loaned to Millwall for the 2022/23 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ relegation to the Championship did not propel him up the pecking order and after a season as a bit-part player, Cresswell left West Yorkshire permanently.

Charlie Cresswell struggled for minutes at Leeds United throughout the 2023/24 season. | Bruce Rollinson

His agent, Hayden Evans, told The Square Ball: “Cressie is the weird one. In most people’s opinions, he’s that sort of centre-back that should be on the bench right now possibly, you know, that they would have been a part to play.

“But then you’ve got a situation where he’s clearly not fancied because other people were getting in front of him, getting minutes off the bench in front of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So the writing was totally on the wall. And when we tested the club by saying we might have some interest and the club go ‘fine, this is how much we want’, it’s done. There’s no going back from that.”

Cresswell has missed just one league game for Toulouse this season and has remained part of the England under-21s set-up.