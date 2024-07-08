Leeds United transfers: Defender joins Ligue 1 club for £3.8m with fellow centre-half also set for La Liga return

LEEDS UNITED central defender Charlie Cresswell has completed his move to Ligue 1 side Toulouse on a permanent basis.

Reports suggest he has switched to France for a fee in the region of £3.8m.

Cresswell, 21, had been poised to join Toulouse earlier this month, only for the deal to fall through after both clubs agreed a fee. The player has now had a change of heart and sealed his full-time transfer to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homegrown product had a difficult final season at Elland Road after signing a new four-year deal last August – keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.

Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell looks on during the Carabao Cup first-round match against Shrewsbury Town last August. He has joined French side Toulouse. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Last summer, Cresswell had reportedly been on the radar of a couple of unnamed Premier League clubs, with SPL giants Glasgow Rangers also linked with a loan move.

But Cresswell, part of England under-21s' victorious European Under-21 Championship winning squad in 2023, committed his future to Leeds, only to find opportunities hard to come by following the arrival of Joe Rodon, who recently joined the club on a permanent basis.

In total, Cresswell – who Leeds were willing to listen to offers for in January – made just seven appearances for Leeds in all competitions last term, with his final one being on February 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made just one league start in the game at Birmingham in early season.

The centre-half, who progressed through the youth ranks, spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Championship outfit Millwall.

Cresswell made 28 appearances for Millwall, having made his senior Leeds debut in September 2020.

He followed up with six appearances in 2021-22, including five in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, he made 14 appearances across all competitions for United.

Meanwhile, Leeds have accepted a revised bid from Real Betis for defender Diego Llorente.