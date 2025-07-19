Leeds United have reportedly struck an agreement with Hoffenheim to sign Germany-capped midfielder Anton Stach.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old has been strongly linked with the Whites on a number of occasions in recent weeks.

While it did became clear Leeds were keen, a deal did not appear easy to do considering Stach’s stock and the likelihood of interest from elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it appears Leeds are closing in on what would be considered a statement signing.

Anton Stach is seemingly set to join Leeds United from Hoffenheim. | INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United set to sign Anton Stach

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Leeds have reached an agreement to sign Stach for a fee in excess of €20m (£17.3m).

The midfielder will reportedly pen a four-year deal and join Sean Longstaff as a new addition to Daniel Farke’s midfield department.

Stach is thought to be looking forward to a new challenge in the Premier League, having spent the entirety of his career in his native Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on social media platform X, Romano said: “Anton Stach to Leeds United, here we go! Agreement done with Hoffenheim.

“Final fee in excess of €20m, four year contract and documents set to be signed in deal done by ROOF agency. Anton Stach, looking forward to a new challenge in the Premier League at LUFC.”

Anton Stach has shone in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim. | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Daniel Farke’s midfield options

With Stach seemingly set to follow Longstaff through the door, Farke will have plenty of options to choose from in the centre of midfield.

Ethan Ampadu is the club’s captain and one of Farke’s most trusted lieutenants, while Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev have both featured regularly under the Whites boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longstaff, meanwhile, is unlikely to be content with a bit-part role after leaving his boyhood club Newcastle United for a new start in West Yorkshire.

After putting pen to paper, Longstaff told LUTV: “I think there is something to be said for a team that wants you and a club that really wants you. I think from the first time I spoke to Leeds, I sort of got a feeling that they really wanted me.

“It just fills you full of confidence and it just makes you want to repay those people. It is a massive, massive football club similar to Newcastle in a lot of ways.