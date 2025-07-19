'Agreement done' - Leeds United close in on signing for fee in excess of £17m as Fabrizio Romano issues update
The 26-year-old has been strongly linked with the Whites on a number of occasions in recent weeks.
While it did became clear Leeds were keen, a deal did not appear easy to do considering Stach’s stock and the likelihood of interest from elsewhere.
However, it appears Leeds are closing in on what would be considered a statement signing.
Leeds United set to sign Anton Stach
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Leeds have reached an agreement to sign Stach for a fee in excess of €20m (£17.3m).
The midfielder will reportedly pen a four-year deal and join Sean Longstaff as a new addition to Daniel Farke’s midfield department.
Stach is thought to be looking forward to a new challenge in the Premier League, having spent the entirety of his career in his native Germany.
Writing on social media platform X, Romano said: “Anton Stach to Leeds United, here we go! Agreement done with Hoffenheim.
“Final fee in excess of €20m, four year contract and documents set to be signed in deal done by ROOF agency. Anton Stach, looking forward to a new challenge in the Premier League at LUFC.”
Daniel Farke’s midfield options
With Stach seemingly set to follow Longstaff through the door, Farke will have plenty of options to choose from in the centre of midfield.
Ethan Ampadu is the club’s captain and one of Farke’s most trusted lieutenants, while Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev have both featured regularly under the Whites boss.
Longstaff, meanwhile, is unlikely to be content with a bit-part role after leaving his boyhood club Newcastle United for a new start in West Yorkshire.
After putting pen to paper, Longstaff told LUTV: “I think there is something to be said for a team that wants you and a club that really wants you. I think from the first time I spoke to Leeds, I sort of got a feeling that they really wanted me.
“It just fills you full of confidence and it just makes you want to repay those people. It is a massive, massive football club similar to Newcastle in a lot of ways.
“It was going to take a lot for us to leave Newcastle to be honest and I wasn’t just going to leave to go anywhere so it had to be the right place for me and my family and I think this is a perfect place.”
