Elland Road: Leeds United supporters 'very concerned' as South Stand proposal spotted in document
Plans to redevelop Elland Road and take the capacity from 37,792 to around 53,000 are moving ahead.
Leeds City Council unanimously approved plans to make Elland Road one of the biggest stadiums In England, generating excitement in the city.
However, concerns have been raised after a proposal to move away fans from the West Stand into the South Stand was spotted in planning documents.
The South Stand is the most atmospheric section of Leeds’ ground and is revered for the noise it creates at games.
Supporter concerns
Vast swathes of the fanbase have expressed their concern via social media and the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust have now issued a statement.
As reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, a spokesperson for the trust said: "We're very concerned about plans to move away fans into the South Stand.
“The South Stand has a unique atmosphere, pretty much unrivalled in English football, and needs to be preserved.
“We've contacted the club to seek full transparency and clarity on this, and want to make it unequivocally clear that we would be strongly against any such move. We want to thank members for sharing their concerns and will be in touch as soon as we know more."
The YEP have claimed club sources have indicated nothing is set in stone. Leeds have not made an official comment.
Elland Road redevelopment plans
It is believed redevelopment plans could unlock billions of pounds of investment and make Elland Road a year-round destination with a mass rapid transit link.
Back when it was announced councillors were to be briefed on stadium plans, council leader James Lewis said: “Elland Road and Leeds United are part of the heart and soul of the city, and the club deserves a stadium befitting of its special status and incredible fans.
“Naturally we’re keen to support this however we can, and to work closely with the club to ensure they are in the best possible position to achieve their ambitions and build a bigger, brighter future for the club, their supporters and sport in the city.”
