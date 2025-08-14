Leeds United cult hero Mateusz Klich has completed an emotional homecoming move to Polish outfit Cracovia.

The 35-year-old was given his break in senior football by the Stripes, who compete in the top tier of Polish football.

He has gone on to carve out an impressive career, one of the highlights of which was a Championship title triumph with Leeds in 2020.

His charisma and penchant for long-range piledrivers endeared him to the Elland Road faithful and he made 195 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Mateusz Klich left Leeds United in January 2023. | Tony Johnson

Life after Leeds United

Klich departed West Yorkshire in January 2023, seeking pastures new across the pond in the MLS with D.C. United.

He was most recently employed by Atlanta United, who confirmed his abrupt exit last month following a short stint.

Mateusz Klich heads home

Klich has now returned to his native Poland, penning a two-year contract with the option of a further year included in the deal.

A statement issued by Cracovia read: “Mateusz Klich returns to the Holy Land at Kałuża after 14 years and will once again represent Cracovia. The 35-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year contract with the club, with the option to extend it for another year.

Mateusz Klich's final Leeds United appearance came against West Ham United during the reign of Jesse Marsch. | Bruce Rollinson

“Mateusz took his first steps in football in Tarnovia. At the age of 13, he joined Pasy and made his first-team debut in 2008. In less than three years, he played in 58 official matches, scoring five goals and providing 12 assists.

“After a very successful 2010/2011 season, he earned an international transfer, playing for VfL Wolfsburg, PEC Zwolle, 1. FC Kaiserslautern, Twente, FC Utrecht, Leeds, DC United, and finally Atlanta. At Zwolle, he won the Dutch Cup and at Leeds, he played in nearly 200 matches, almost half of which in the Premier League.