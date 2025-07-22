Leeds United hero Mateusz Klich has left Major League Soccer outfit Atlanta United just seven months after joining the club.

When Klich’s time in West Yorkshire came to an end in January 2023, the charismatic midfielder sought pastures new in the United States.

He was snapped up by D.C. United and went on to register seven goals and 13 assists in 70 appearances.

Klich was traded to Atlanta in December 2024 in exchange for the club’s first-round MLS draft pick.

Mateusz Klich moves on

However, after just 16 appearances, the 35-year-old has been waived. His exit opens up an international roster slot for Atlanta, who sit 13th in the MLS table.

Atlanta’s chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said: “Mateusz was a true professional during his time with the club.

“We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

Mateusz Klich’s hero status at Leeds United

Leeds brought the Polish midfielder to British shores in 2017, signing him from Dutch outfit FC Twente.

He did not immediately establish himself in West Yorkshire and found himself out of favour in his maiden Elland Road campaign.

Midway through his debut season, Klich was loaned to FC Utrecht and did not appear to have a future in LS11.

However, after returning from his loan spell, he enjoyed a resurgence under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa.

Mateusz Klich was part of the Leeds United squad that finished ninth in the 2020/21 Premier League table. | GARETH COPLEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

His box-crashing talent and penchant for long-range stunners, combined with his infectious personality, made him a hit.

He played a key role as Leeds clinched the Championship title in 2020, eventually going on to impress in the Premier League.

The seasoned midfielder fell out of favour following the arrival of Jesse Marsch and pulled on Leeds colours for the final time against West Ham United in January 2023.