Leeds United promotion hero makes early transfer move with January window yet to open
As part of the MLS draft, Klich has been traded in exchange for Atlanta’s first-round pick. It marks the end of nearly two years at D.C, who signed the 34-year-old from Leeds in January 2023.
Atlanta’s chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said: “Mateusz is a central midfielder with proven quality both in this league and at the highest levels in Europe.
“He’s had two quality seasons in MLS since joining the league in 2023. He’s a good chance creator, while also being able to dictate the tempo of a game from the middle of the pitch.
“We believe his qualities and leadership will be a good addition to our midfield.”
He was recently linked with a return to his native Poland with Cracovia, although it appears he will remain stateside for the time being.
D.C. United’s general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said: “Mateusz has been an outstanding player for the club over the past two seasons and we want to thank him for the commitment he has shown. We wish him continued success in the next chapter of his career.”
Leeds signed Klich in the summer of 2017 as part of a mass recruitment drive overseen by the club’s former director of football Victor Orta.
He initially struggled to make an impact at Elland Road and was loaned out to FC Utrecht for the second half of his debut season.
His days in West Yorkshire appeared numbered but a revival under Marcelo Bielsa allowed Klich to become a modern-day Leeds icon.
The creative midfielder was key as Leeds secured promotion from the Premier League in 2020, endearing himself to the Elland Road faithful with his charisma and penchant for long-range goals.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.