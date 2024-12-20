Leeds United promotion hero makes early transfer move with January window yet to open

Former Leeds United star Mateusz Klich has joined Atlanta United from D.C. United in an MLS swap deal.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the MLS draft, Klich has been traded in exchange for Atlanta’s first-round pick. It marks the end of nearly two years at D.C, who signed the 34-year-old from Leeds in January 2023.

Atlanta’s chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said: “Mateusz is a central midfielder with proven quality both in this league and at the highest levels in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s had two quality seasons in MLS since joining the league in 2023. He’s a good chance creator, while also being able to dictate the tempo of a game from the middle of the pitch.

Mateusz Klich is still beloved by Leeds United supporters. | George Wood/Getty Images

“We believe his qualities and leadership will be a good addition to our midfield.”

He was recently linked with a return to his native Poland with Cracovia, although it appears he will remain stateside for the time being.

D.C. United’s general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said: “Mateusz has been an outstanding player for the club over the past two seasons and we want to thank him for the commitment he has shown. We wish him continued success in the next chapter of his career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds signed Klich in the summer of 2017 as part of a mass recruitment drive overseen by the club’s former director of football Victor Orta.

He initially struggled to make an impact at Elland Road and was loaned out to FC Utrecht for the second half of his debut season.

His days in West Yorkshire appeared numbered but a revival under Marcelo Bielsa allowed Klich to become a modern-day Leeds icon.