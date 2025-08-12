Leeds United training ground visit confirmed by ex-West Ham and Sheffield Wednesday forward Michail Antonio
The 35-year-old was spotted at the Thorp Arch facility in Wetherby, setting tongues wagging as fans speculated over a potential move.
Antonio is currently a free agent, with the former Sheffield Wednesday frontman having recently left West Ham United after a decade of service.
He has admitted to visiting the training ground, but explained he did not make the journey to seal a move to the newly-promoted Premier League club.
Michail Antonio’s Thorp Arch visit
Speaking to FourFourTwo, he explained his visit related to a sport supplement company he has helped to set up.
He has also visited the training grounds of Ipswich Town and Oxford United as part of his work with the business.
Antonio may not be Leeds-bound, but has insisted he has no plans to retire from playing.
He said: "I'm still going to play. I'm speaking to a few clubs right now, I'm just kind of waiting for the right offer to come and move forward from there.
"I definitely know I'm good. I know I'm fit, just waiting for the right opportunity. I've had a couple of offers - I'm kind of just holding out to see if anything better comes.”
Leeds United’s search for a new forward
Leeds are in the market for a new forward, therefore it is easy to see why the sighting of Antonio had the rumour mill turning.
The Whites have loaned Mateo Joseph to Mallorca and removed Patrick Bamford from the first-team group, leaving themselves light up top.
As it stands, Leeds are heading into the season with Joel Piroe, Lukas Nmecha and Harry Gray as their options in attack.
The club are keen on signing Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham, although their pursuit is proving to be a drawn-out one.
There has also been talk of interest in free agent marksman Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who recently saw his Everton contract expire.