Leeds United, Manchester United and Newcastle United 'hold talks' with Dominic Calvert-Lewin after Everton exit
The 28-year-old is among the most high-profile players on the free agent market, having recently left Everton upon the expiry of his contract.
He had spent nine years with the Toffees, scoring 57 goals in the Premier League and collecting senior England caps.
However, after months of speculation, the curtain recently came down on his Everton career.
Leeds United linked with Dominic Calvert-Lewin
He has been linked with a raft of clubs and Leeds are among the latest to be mooted as potential suitors.
The Whites have been in pursuit of Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz, although a deal for the ex-Middlesbrough man does not appear easy to do.
It appears Calvert-Lewin has emerged on the club’s radar as a potential alternative, with talkSPORT suggesting talks have been held.
Manchester United and Newcastle are also believed to have spoken to the frontman, who cut his teeth in Yorkshire with Sheffield United.
Amid uncertainty over his future, Calvert-Lewin is also said to have parted with his agent.
Leeds United’s forward hunt
It became apparent in the early stages of the transfer window that Leeds wanted a new forward capable of being a regular source of goals.
The need for a new frontman was exacerbated by Mateo Jospeh’s transfer request bombshell, which was followed by a loan move to Mallorca.
Experienced marksman Patrick Bamford has been cast aside by Daniel Farke, leaving Joel Piroe and Lukas Nmecha as Farke’s only senior options.
There is plenty of hype surrounding young forward Harry Gray, but the 16-year-old will most likely need time to develop.
Calvert-Lewin is undeniably a gifted frontman, but has struggled with injury in recent years. He has not been in the England picture for four years and as he comes into his prime years, will most likely be keen to get himself back in contention.