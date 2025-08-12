Leeds United, Manchester United and Newcastle United have reportedly held talks with free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old is among the most high-profile players on the free agent market, having recently left Everton upon the expiry of his contract.

He had spent nine years with the Toffees, scoring 57 goals in the Premier League and collecting senior England caps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after months of speculation, the curtain recently came down on his Everton career.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's lengthy association with Everton came to an end following the 2024/25 campaign. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Leeds United linked with Dominic Calvert-Lewin

He has been linked with a raft of clubs and Leeds are among the latest to be mooted as potential suitors.

The Whites have been in pursuit of Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz, although a deal for the ex-Middlesbrough man does not appear easy to do.

It appears Calvert-Lewin has emerged on the club’s radar as a potential alternative, with talkSPORT suggesting talks have been held.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United and Newcastle are also believed to have spoken to the frontman, who cut his teeth in Yorkshire with Sheffield United.

Amid uncertainty over his future, Calvert-Lewin is also said to have parted with his agent.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was last capped by England in 2021. | Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images

Leeds United’s forward hunt

It became apparent in the early stages of the transfer window that Leeds wanted a new forward capable of being a regular source of goals.

The need for a new frontman was exacerbated by Mateo Jospeh’s transfer request bombshell, which was followed by a loan move to Mallorca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experienced marksman Patrick Bamford has been cast aside by Daniel Farke, leaving Joel Piroe and Lukas Nmecha as Farke’s only senior options.

There is plenty of hype surrounding young forward Harry Gray, but the 16-year-old will most likely need time to develop.