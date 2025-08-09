Leeds United transfer news: Mateo Joseph gets his wish with loan move

Leeds United have loaned Mateo Joseph to La Liga side Mallorca for the season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Whites looking to bolster their attacking ranks as they step up to the Premier League, some have inevitably fallen by the wayside.

Whereas manager Daniel Farke decided Patrick Bamford would have no part in his plans for the coming campaign, it was the other way around with Joseph. The talented 21-year-old told Farke early in pre-season that he wanted to move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German made that public, and excluded him from Leeds' pre-season matches as a result.

LOAN MOVE: Leeds United's Mateo Joseph (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Joe Gelhardt is close to joining Championship Hull City on another loan.

Jospeh made a promising start to last season but when he was unable to back it up with regular goals, Joel Piroe established himself as Leeds' first choice No 9, and went on to win the Championship's golden boot.

Of Joesph's 39 league appearances last season, only 11 were from the start, and none came in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last of his three Leeds goals in 2024-25 came in February's 7-0 win over Cardiff City.

The now-21-year-old made his senior debut in 2022-23, kicking off a League Cup tie at Wolverhampton Wanderers but really caught the eye scoring twice in an FA Cup at Chelsea the following season, his first senior goals. He also scored the late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Watford.

Santander-born Joseph is and English Under-20 international, qualified through his father, but has since thrown is lot in with the country of his birth, scoring for Spain at this summer's European Under-21 Championship against Slovakia.

Playing in La Liga should only enhance his chances of breaking into the senior set-up. Mallorca were 10th in the division last season.

Leeds have signed former Middlesbrough striker Lukas Nmecha this summer but are still looking add another centre-forward, and a winger.