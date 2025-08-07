Leeds United 'reigniting interest' in ex-Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe as £17m price tag mooted
Last year, when Rowe was still on the books at Carrow Road, Leeds pursued a deal to take the wideman to West Yorkshire.
They lost out to Ligue 1 outfit Marseille, who tied Rowe to a season-long loan deal before making the move permanent.
One summer window later, Leeds have again found themselves being outmuscled in the market by Marseille.
The Whites targeted Igor Paixão, who has joined Marseille from Feyenoord. However, the move may have paved the way for Leeds to land a different winger.
Leeds United transfer opportunity opens
The captures of Paixão and Timothy Weah have strengthened Marseille out wide and according to TEAMtalk, warmed the club to the prospect of moving Rowe on.
It has been claimed Leeds are back in the hunt for the England youth international, who could be available for £17m.
Leeds are said to be one of four Premier League clubs chasing the winger, who has scored three goals in 30 appearances since his move to France.
The prospect of Jonathan Rowe at Leeds United
Rowe has not exactly set Ligue 1 alight, although there were plenty of glimpses of his ability in his maiden campaign.
He also enjoyed a strong 2023/24 campaign with Norwich, playing a key role as the Canaries marched into the semi-finals of the play-offs.
His homegrown status could prove appealing and while he may not be deemed a significant upgrade on Daniel James, Wilfried Gnonto or Largie Ramazani, healthy competition will again be crucial.
Leeds are a man down in the winger department, having seen Manor Solomon return to his parent club Tottenham Hotspur.
Ideally, the Whites should not be heading into a significantly tougher division with any areas looking weaker than they did last season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.