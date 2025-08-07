Leeds United have reportedly reignited their interest in Marseille’s former Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe.

Last year, when Rowe was still on the books at Carrow Road, Leeds pursued a deal to take the wideman to West Yorkshire.

They lost out to Ligue 1 outfit Marseille, who tied Rowe to a season-long loan deal before making the move permanent.

One summer window later, Leeds have again found themselves being outmuscled in the market by Marseille.

The Whites targeted Igor Paixão, who has joined Marseille from Feyenoord. However, the move may have paved the way for Leeds to land a different winger.

Jonathan Rowe represented England Under-21s at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship this summer. | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Leeds United transfer opportunity opens

The captures of Paixão and Timothy Weah have strengthened Marseille out wide and according to TEAMtalk, warmed the club to the prospect of moving Rowe on.

It has been claimed Leeds are back in the hunt for the England youth international, who could be available for £17m.

Leeds are said to be one of four Premier League clubs chasing the winger, who has scored three goals in 30 appearances since his move to France.

Jonathan Rowe made 30 appearances for Marseille last season. | MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

The prospect of Jonathan Rowe at Leeds United

Rowe has not exactly set Ligue 1 alight, although there were plenty of glimpses of his ability in his maiden campaign.

He also enjoyed a strong 2023/24 campaign with Norwich, playing a key role as the Canaries marched into the semi-finals of the play-offs.

His homegrown status could prove appealing and while he may not be deemed a significant upgrade on Daniel James, Wilfried Gnonto or Largie Ramazani, healthy competition will again be crucial.

Leeds are a man down in the winger department, having seen Manor Solomon return to his parent club Tottenham Hotspur.