Leeds United and Ipswich Town-linked forward departs Chelsea to join Sunderland on loan
The 19-year-old arrived on British shores last year, swapping a place on the fringes of the Barcelona team for one on the fringes of Chelsea’s.
He made 16 appearances in his maiden Blues campaign, scoring six goals, with his lack of action fuelling talk of a loan move.
Leeds were among those said to be looking at a temporary arrangement, as were Ipswich, but the Whites have seen Guiu snapped up by a Premier League rival.
Sunderland snap up Marc Guiu
Sunderland, who were promoted via the Championship play-offs last term, have tied the Spaniard to a season-long loan deal.
He is the latest Leeds-linked player to make a move to the Stadium of Light, following in the footsteps of midfielders Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki.
After putting pen to paper, the teenager said: “I’m feeling great and really looking forward to the season ahead.
“I see myself as a powerful striker, who can make a difference on and off the ball, and I pride myself on being a natural goalscorer.
“This year is a huge opportunity for me to help take this team where it truly deserves to be, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Sunderland thank Chelsea for trust
Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “In a loan acquisition, we not only have to convince the player but also the parent club, and we thank Chelsea for placing their trust in us.
“Most importantly, Marc wanted to come to Sunderland and be a part of our club. The competition for his signature was significant, and he had many high-quality options this summer, so we are delighted he’s joined Sunderland.
“Marc’s a progressive striker who has key attributes that align with the role in our team. In addition to providing a threat in the final third, we believe there are many other ways he can impact games, and we look forward to helping him do that throughout the 2025/26 season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.