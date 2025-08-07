Leeds United-linked forward Marc Guiu has joined Sunderland on loan from Chelsea.

The 19-year-old arrived on British shores last year, swapping a place on the fringes of the Barcelona team for one on the fringes of Chelsea’s.

He made 16 appearances in his maiden Blues campaign, scoring six goals, with his lack of action fuelling talk of a loan move.

Marc Guiu was a bit-part player for Chelsea last season. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sunderland snap up Marc Guiu

Sunderland, who were promoted via the Championship play-offs last term, have tied the Spaniard to a season-long loan deal.

He is the latest Leeds-linked player to make a move to the Stadium of Light, following in the footsteps of midfielders Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki.

After putting pen to paper, the teenager said: “I’m feeling great and really looking forward to the season ahead.

“I see myself as a powerful striker, who can make a difference on and off the ball, and I pride myself on being a natural goalscorer.

“This year is a huge opportunity for me to help take this team where it truly deserves to be, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Marc Guiu scored six goals in Chelsea colours last season. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sunderland thank Chelsea for trust

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “In a loan acquisition, we not only have to convince the player but also the parent club, and we thank Chelsea for placing their trust in us.

“Most importantly, Marc wanted to come to Sunderland and be a part of our club. The competition for his signature was significant, and he had many high-quality options this summer, so we are delighted he’s joined Sunderland.

