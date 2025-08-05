Leeds United, Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have all been linked with Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss.

The 21-year-old only arrived on British shores last year, making the move to the King Power Stadium from Genk.

He suffered relegation from the Premier League in his maiden campaign, but his potential was clear for all to see.

When clubs tumble out of the top flight, it is common to see the sharks circle for their most coveted assets.

Leeds are well-aware of this, having lost a number of key players in the summers of 2023 and 2024. Now, they are the sharks doing the circling.

Bilal El Khannouss has featured for Leicester City in their pre-season preparations. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United among clubs keen on El Khannouss

It has been widely reported Leeds have looked at El Khannouss, although do not appear to be alone in their admiration. L’Equipe have linked Sunderland, West Ham United and Monaco, while The Boot Room have reported interest from Tottenham and Newcastle.

Last week, reporter Sacha Tavolieri indicated via X that Leeds were willing to pay a £24.5m release clause to sign the Morocco international.

Leeds attempted to sign a playmaker last year, only to find themselves unable to land targets such as Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia.

El Khannouss operates as an attacking midfielder, although can also be deployed out wide. As it stands, there is limited competition for Brenden Aaronson at Elland Road.

Leicester City’s stance

Sky Sports have also suggested El Khannous is being courted by Premier League clubs, but have insisted the Foxes will hold out for big money.

The report does, however, claim Leicester will need to sell some of their biggest assets in order to balance the books.

Bilal El Khannouss was a bright spark in a torrid campaign for Leicester City. | GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and attacker Abdul Fatawu are also believed to have admirers in the top flight.

Leeds United’s need for attacking reinforcement

Much of Leeds’ summer business since their promotion to the Premier League has centred around solidity.

As it stands, Germany-capped forward Lukas Nmecha is the club’s only new attacking recruit.

Leeds did pursue a deal to sign winger Igor Paixão from Feyenoord, but missed out to Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.

Daniel Farke’s blunt attacking admission

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made it clear he wants to see funds used to freshen up in the final third.

Speaking after his side drew 1-1 with Villareal in a friendly, as reported by the BBC, Farke said: "We are not naive.

Daniel Farke wants to see his Leeds United side strengthened. | George Wood/Getty Images

“We know that even in comparison to our Championship offence you could say that we are not much improved.

"We know in the offence we are not ready for Premier League level. We've proven we can be ready for one game and for that I am not too concerned at the moment as it stands.

"I know especially with the offence, in the last bit you can add some quality. Of course as a manager you want all the players available on the first day of pre-season and to have training sessions with them because they need to adapt to the group and the principles.