Hull City 'in talks' over Leeds United outcast Joe Gelhardt after Wrexham, Birmingham City and Rangers links
The 23-year-old enjoyed a productive loan stint at the MKM Stadium last term, scoring five goals in 20 appearances to help keep the Tigers afloat in the Championship.
However, his run of games was not enough to convince Whites boss Daniel Farke to include him in his Premier League plans.
The versatile attacker is yet to feature in a senior pre-season friendly for Leeds and has instead been part of the under-21s set-up.
Hull City eye Joe Gelhardt reunion
According to Hull Live, the Tigers are talking to Leeds about the possibility of striking another season-long loan deal.
Gelhardt is thought to be keen on the move and is believed to have expressed his determination to return for a second spell.
The report suggests Leeds’ promotion to the top flight gave Gelhardt’s wage a boost, although common ground between the clubs is believed to have been found.
Hull are not the only club to have been linked with Gelhardt since the end of the season, with Rangers, Birmingham City and Wrexham all having been credited with interest.
However, it now appears the Tigers are in pole position to secure the former England youth international’s signature.
Joe Gelhardt’s five years at Leeds United
Gelhardt joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2020 and was initially assigned to the club’s under-23s set-up.
He eventually made his way into the senior side, impressing with a series of bright cameos in the Premier League.
However, after seeing his opportunities become limited under Jesse Marsch, Gelhardt was loaned to Sunderland in January 2023.
He returned to Elland Road later in the year, with the Whites having tumbled out of the Premier League.
The appointment of Daniel Farke did not breathe life into his Leeds career and he has been restricted to occasional outings from the bench under the German.
He has made a total of 57 appearances for Leeds, scoring three goals.
