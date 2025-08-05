Hull City 2025-26 season preview: Acun Ilicali's standing on the line as Tigers look to change course from summer of chaos

After a season which saw them scrape Championship safety by the skin of their teeth, the last thing Hull City needed was another summer of chaos. That is exactly what they got.

Sacking Ruben Selles after keeping the Tigers up on the final day of 2024-25 was harsh but unsurprising from impetuous owner Acun Ilicali.

The Turkish media mogul has high standards – unrealistically so – and having sacked Liam Rosenior for not entertaining enough en route to seventh 12 months earlier, Selles paid for the inelegant way his team escaped an awful start under his predecessor Tim Walter.

It will be justified if a fresh start brings results plus the razzle-dazzle football demanded by the owner. If the new coach Sergej Jakirovic and new signings get Hull scoring, especially at home, all could be forgiven.

Jakirovic has good pedigree taking Balkans clubs into Europe, and caught Ilicali's eye rescuing Kayserispor from relegation in early 2025.

But the Bosnian's prospects have been badly hurt by the way the owner has shot himself in the foot again. Even so, it will be he who pays the price if things go wrong.

Another relegation battle looks more likely than the top-10 finish which is always Ilicali's minimum requirement.

In many ways this pre-season has been very different to the 2024 shambles but the result is the same: a squad going into their season-opener (this year at Coventry City on Saturday lunchtime) way short.

NEW BROOM: Hull City coach Sergej Jakirovic (Image: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Ilicali gambled heavily to get Rosenior's team into the Premier League and like so many clubs before, Hull are now paying the price.

The accounts for that season showed amazing losses of £500,000 a week and a big summer 2024 clearout has not righted the ailing ship.

Ilicali may insist there is nothing to see here, and he will pick up the tab for losses, but it is abundantly clear he is not fully able to.

Players wages being a few days late in the build-up to May’s crucial draw at Portsmouth was a warning. Suppliers not being paid on time either was much more concerning.

UNDER PRESSURE: Hull City owner/chairman Acun Ilıcalı (centre) (Image: George Wood)

When Hull were put under transfer embargoes for not paying Aston Villa, then Manchester City, the loan fees owed for Louie Barry and Finley Burns – two signings unable to add much – each was quickly lifted.

But the time it took getting to that point means as things stand, an owner who has treated the transfer market like a computer game cannot buy a player until 2027.

As that is the same punishment handed to Sheffield Wednesday for redefining mismanagement (albeit the Owls are still under an embargo), Hull would seem to have a good case to reduce if not remove that punishment when their appeal is heard on Wednesday. The league's apparent willingness to sanction a big contract offer to Oli McBurnie also bodes well.

But the wait – we expect a verdict on Friday – has left Hull in limbo.

SUCCESS STORY: Hull City centre-back Charlie Hughes (Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

They want to sign Matija Frigan from Westerlo but can only do so if restrictions are lifted. They want McBurnie on a free transfer, but face plenty of competition – not least from his former club Sheffield United, now managed by Selles.

They thought they had bought Gustavo Puerta and Reda Laalaoui, and told everyone, but did not register them before the restrictions.

So although 17 players have been sold, loaned or released, only four free transfers and two loans have joined, with free agent David Akintola in the waiting room.

Getting Liam Millar and Mohamed Belloumi fit after cruciate knee ligament injuries should naturally improve the squad but Hull have to be careful not to take too much for granted from players coming back from serious problems.

Besides, they need more.

Expect plenty of August arrivals because that is the way under Ilicali, but one of the big lessons of last season was to get as many in as possible so the coach can drill them in pre-season.

And like all Ilicali's coaches, Jakirovic has a squad heavy on wingers – Joel Ndala and (hopefully) Akintola are added to Abu Kamara, Miller and Belloumi – and players between the lines, but not enough assassins to finish chances.

The good news is where Walter could not buy a win last pre-season, Jakirovic had six on the bounce until Saturday's 0-0 draw with Getafe. The bad news is we all know not to read too much into that.

Nothing can be ruled out in the mad world of Ilicali's Hull, but if Ivor Pandur and Charlie Hughes – two of last season's young successes – stay, they, John Egan and Ajayi should provide a solid base, Regan Slater leadership, and Matt Crooks and Kasey Palmer attacking impetus.

Their mission, though, is to turn around a club moving in completely the wrong direction.

Ilicali’s waning credibility and popularity ratings depend on it.

In: Enis Destan (Trabzonspor, free), Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday, free), Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, free), Dillon Phillips (Rotherham United, free), Joel Ndala (Manchester City, loan), John Lundstram (Trabzonspor, loan).

