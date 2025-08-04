When Hull City will find out if their transfer fee restrictions have been lifted

Hull City's appeal against a three-window transfer fee restriction is set to be heard on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers' transfer business has been held back by uncertainty during this transfer window after being punished for financial transgressions in June.

The Championship club were twice put under very brief transfer embargoes for failing to pay loan fees on time – one for Louie Barry, who has since joined Sheffield United, and another for Finley Burns.

On both occasions Hull put them down to misunderstandings but with local suppliers not being paid on time and the club failing to pay wages on time in April – again, it was quickly resolved – the Football League were concerned enough to apply restrictions which stop Hull paying a fee for a player until 2027.

WAITING GAME: Hull City coach Sergej Jakirovic (Image: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Hull appealed, and their case is finally due to be heard by a three-strong independent panel.

They expect to discover their fate with 48 hours, taking the uncertainty to the eve of Saturday's season opener at Coventry City. The transfer window shuts at 7pm on September 1.

In Hull's favour is that their three-window punishment, which prevents them buying players or paying loan fees for them but allows them to sign free transfers and free loans, is it is the same punishment handed to Sheffield Wednesday, albeit the Owls are also still under a transfer embargo.

The Hillsborough club have been this summer's poster boys for how not to run a football club, failing to pay players and staff on time for four of the last five months, or to carry out the repair work on their North Stand which would grant it a safety certificate to be opened for matches amongst many other issues.

TARGET: Former Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Hull therefore hope to have their punishment overturned or at least reduced.

The uncertainty brought a pause to Hull's transfer business after the free transfer signings of Semi Ajayi and Dillon Phillips, but with the season approaching, it has picked up again.

Enis Destan and former Sheffield Wednesday central defender Akin Famewo have joined on free transfers and Joel Ndala and John Lundstram, formerly of Sheffield United, have been loaned.

Winger David Akintola is waiting for Home Office approval to join on a free transfer and former Manchester United left-back Williams is on trial. Jonjo Shelvey played four pre-season matches as part of his trial, only for the club to conclude he would be no more than a squad player, and therefore deciding against.

Deals to buy Gustavo Puerta and Reda Laalaoui, which were agreed but not registered before the Football League applied its punishments, have had to be cancelled.

There is interest in Oli McBurnie but Hull are not alone in that, with his former club Sheffield United one of the other clubs in the running.